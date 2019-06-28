 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:28 June 2019 21:34 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

SL vs SA Latest Score

29.6 overs (1 Run) This time Amla punches it wide of cover and keeps the strike.

29.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, Faf punches it towards cover for one.

29.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla guides it down to third man for a single.

29.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, du Plessis pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.

29.2 overs (0 Run) Du Plessis looks to tap this ball towards third man but it goes to the right of keeper.

29.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Amla flicks it towards square leg for a single.

Thisara Perera is back.

28.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Amla milks it to long off and keeps the strike.

28.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Amla blocks it.

28.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, du Plessis sweeps it towards square leg for a single.

28.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, du Plessis pushes it to cover.

28.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Wrong side of the tramline on the off side. Faf leaves it alone and it has been wided.

28.2 overs (1 Run) Short around off, cut away by Amla for a single.

28.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Faf punches it to sweeper cover and gets a single. 150 comes up for South Africa. 54 more needed.

Jeevan Mendis is back on!

27.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, driven straight to covers.

27.5 overs (1 Run) Tickles it off his pads to fine leg and runs the first run hard. Wants the second but it's not available.

27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Du Plessis has decided to press on the accelerator. Short delivery on off, Faf picks the length early and dismisses it to deep square leg via a pull shot. SL vs SA: Match 35: Faf du Plessis hits Suranga Lakmal for a 4! South Africa 148/1 (27.4 Ov). Target: 204; RRR: 2.51

27.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was six the moment he hit it. Good length ball on off, du Plessis comes down the track and smokes it over the long off fence for an 88m biggie. SL vs SA: Match 35: It's a SIX! Faf du Plessis hits Suranga Lakmal. South Africa 144/1 (27.3 Ov). Target: 204; RRR: 2.67

27.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla taps it to third man and gets a single.

27.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR DU PLESSIS. Back to back fifties for the South African skipper. Full ball on the pads, du Plessis flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets to his 35th ODI fifty with a run. SL vs SA: Match 35: FIFTY! Faf du Plessis completes 50 (70b, 4x4, 0x6). दक्षिण अफ्रीका 137/1 (27.1 Ovs). Target: 204; RRR: 2.93

Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack.

26.6 overs (1 Run) This time gets it past the fielder at mid-wicket for a single.

26.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads again and du Plessis once again finds mid-wicket with his flick.

26.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Faf flicks it to mid-wicket.

26.4 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Darts one down the leg side. Kusal Perera looks to take it but it lobs off his glove and goes behind. Mendis runs after the ball from first slip and stops it at short fine leg. They take a run too.

26.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Amla cuts but to the man at point.

26.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy on off, du Plessis flicks it to square leg for a single.

26.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter outside off, Amla punches it to sweeper cover for a single.

25.6 overs (0 Run) Good shot but cannot get it past the fielder. Full on middle, Faf flicks it but finds mid-wicket.

25.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, du Plessis pushes it to mid on.

25.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off and middle, du Plessis looks to flick but it goes off the inner half of his bat towards short fine leg.

25.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, du Plessis defends it off the front foot.

25.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle, Faf strokes it to mid on.

25.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball, Amla pulls it to deep square leg and gets a single to bring the 100-run stand.

South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Match 35
