4.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, du Plessis starts his innings with a push towards cover.
Faf du Plessis walks out to bat next.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Typical Malinga. This is a vicious yorker on leg. De Kock looks to play the on drive but gets beaten. The ball flicks the leg pole. De Kock is standing shell-shocked. He does not know how it happened but he has just been beaten by a Slinga Malinga yorker. South Africa lose their first and Sri Lanka get an early wicket they wanted.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, de Kock pulls it but to mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (3 Runs) On off, Amla plays it across the line and flicks it past mid on. Udana gives it a chase and cleans it before the ropes. The batsmen take three.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery close to off, Amla defends it towards point.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Amla looks to cut but the bat turns in his hand.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a calm front foot defense. 8 off the over.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderfully played. Off spinner pitching just outside off and spinning in. De Kock waits for it and then plays a late cut past the first slip fielder for a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short around off, de Kock looks to cut but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Driven gorgeously! Floated on off, de Kock gets his front foot close to the ball and drives it past cover for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, de Kock pushes it to mid off.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, de Kock defends it with a straight bat.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it outside off, Hashim shoulders arms to it.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot but such a poor ball from Malinga. Full on middle and leg, Amla shuffles across and plays a delicious flick through mid-wicket for a boundary. The fielder from square leg gives it a chase but had no chance.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On the fourth stump line, Amla leaves it alone.
2.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! It is on the wrong side of the tramline. Amla still goes after it but misses. Wide signalled by the umpire.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Amla looks to play it on the off side but misses.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, de Kock guides it towards third man for a single.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! De Kock scores his first one of the game. Full on middle and off, de Kock strides out his front foot and plays a beautiful off drive through mid off for a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Amla looks to flick but ends up getting a leading edge which goes to the bowler on a bounce. Just a run off de Silva's over.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Quinton nudges it towards long off and gets to the other.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads again, de Kock looks to flick but does so close to the stumps. No run taken.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, de Kock defends it with a straight bat.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Quinton strokes it to the man at point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a flighted ball on off, de Kock defends it off the front foot.
Dhananjaya de Silva to bowl from the other end with the second new ball. Spin from the other end. Dhananjaya who picked up three wickets against England will look to do well here.
0.6 over (0 Run) Better ball to end the over. Good length ball outside off, Amla goes chasing after it but misses. Good start for South Africa. 9 off the first.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Now on the leg side. Not the start Malinga would have wanted. He bowls it on the pads, Amla flicks this through mid-wicket to score second boundary on the trot.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful! That was all timing from the mighty Hash. Fuller on off, Amla gets on his front foot and drives it exquisitely through covers for a boundary. Hashim is up and running.
0.3 over (0 Run) Fuller and closer to the off pole this time. Amla gets bat on ball and defends it towards mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) Outside off now. No movement on this one. Amla starts his innings with a solid leave.
0.1 over (1 Run) The chase is off the mark. Good length ball pitching around off. It comes in a bit. De Kock taps it down to third man and gets off the mark with a single.
We are back for the chase. The Sri Lankan players are out in the middle taking their respective positions in the field. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock walk out to open the innings for South Africa. The experienced Lasith Malinga to operate with the first new ball. He picked up 4 wickets against England. Sri Lanka need something similar from him once again. Two slips are in place.