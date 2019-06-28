24.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hashim flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a single. The partnership now moves to 99.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Amla defends it back to the bowler.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Amla defends it classically off the front foot.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Off spinner around off, du Plessis punches it towards cover and rotates the strike.
24.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Amla flicks it to mid-wicket for another run.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, du Plessis turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
Dhananjaya de Silva is back into the attack.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on leg and middle, Amla flicks it to mid-wicket. Another maiden for Malinga. This is his 100th in ODIs.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker! It is on middle and leg, Amla does well to get his bat down in time.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Amla looks to drive but gets beaten.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Amla pulls it but to the man at square leg.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Amla flicks it but finds short fine leg.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on off, Amla drives it straight to cover.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Amla flicks it to the on side and keeps the strike. Just 78 needed now.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Follows it with a single to mid-wicket.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cross-seam delivery around off, du Plessis looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge which goes past first slip and to the third man fence for a boundary.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, du Plessis looks to cut but gets an inside edge. The ball goes to the keeper on the bounce.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Faf punches it to cover.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla turns it towards mid-wicket for one.
21.6 overs (0 Run) On off and full. Faf drives it straight to mid off.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Amla flicks it to square leg for a single.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Amla does well to defend it back.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Amla drives it straight to mid off.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Very full almost a yorker. It is on the pads, Faf turns it to fine leg and gets a single without any fuss.
21.1 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, du Plessis flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a couple.
Lasith Malinga is back! 5-0-30-1 so far.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Hashim looks to punch but the bat turns in his hands and he mistimes his shot.
20.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Hashim looks to flick but misses.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, du Plessis plays it to point and gets a single.
20.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Amla flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Stands tall and punches it wide of cover for one.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Cross-seam delivery outside off, du Plessis looks to cut but misses.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Faf punches it to mid on.