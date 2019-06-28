19.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, du Plessis milks it to sweeper cover and keeps the strike.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Once again Jeevan bowls it on the pads, Amla turns it behind square on the leg side for another single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Faf flicks it to the leg side for a single.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off, Faf comes down the track and hits over extra couple for a couple.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Faf defends it off the front foot.
19.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR AMLA! His 39th in ODI. He has looked very good today. He gets to his fifty with an easy single towards cover.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Amla taps this to third man and moves to 49.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A good powerful cut but there is a man at deep point so just a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Amla guides it down to third man and rotates the strike.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, du Plessis taps it down to third man and gets another run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a slower one way outside off. Faf leaves it alone and it has been wided.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Amla cuts it to deep point for a single. 100 comes up with that single. 104 more needed off 190 balls.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full around off, du Plessis plays it uppishly towards long on and gets a single.
Isuru Udana is into the attack for the first time. Sri Lanka in need of wickets. Can he get the breakthrough?
17.6 overs (1 Run) Flights it on off, du Plessis drags his sweep to deep mid-wicket and takes another easy single. Keeps the strike with this one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on middle and leg, Amla looks to defend but this one spins away from him. It hits him on his glove and goes towards third man. They take one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Amla drives it to cover.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, du Plessis strokes it to long off for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Amla punches it towards cover-point for one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, Amla tucks it to mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower around off, du Plessis comes down the track and lofts it over covers for a couple.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard! Short on off, du Plessis rocks onto his back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, du Plessis defends it with a straight bat.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Faf drives it towards cover.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Amla flicks it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Faf punches it wide of cover for one.
16.1 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Lakmal misses his line and bowls it well down the leg side. Du Plessis looks to flick but misses. Perera dives to his left but misses. The ball goes behind to the fine leg fence. Wide also signalled.
DRINKS! South Africa are going along nicely here. 123 needed off 204 balls now. Amla and du Plessis are going along nicely here. The duo have looked untroubled so far and would look to stay unbeaten. Sri Lanka need wickets here. Their hopes of survival are fading away with every run this pair is making.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Amla blocks it to the bowler.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads, Amla looks to sweep but gets hit in the pads.
15.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Hashim flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and on off, Faf strokes it through covers and gets a single. 50 comes up with that between the two.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Amla sweeps it to the left of short fine leg. The fielder there dives to that side but cannot stop it. One taken.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Looped up on the pads, Amla turns it to short fine leg.