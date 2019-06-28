9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First sign of aggression from Faf. Good length ball on off, du Plessis comes down the track and smokes it through cover point for a boundary. 11 runs off the over. Sri Lanka in desperate need of wicket here. South Africa are 53/1 at the end of Powerplay 1. Sri Lanka were 67/2 at this stage.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On off, du Plessis defends it towards point.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Sensibly follows it up with a single down to third man.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut hard. Good length ball outside off, Amla likes the width on offer and cuts it past point for a boundary.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, no movement on this one. Amla leaves it alone.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Nice punch! Good length ball on off, Amla stands tall and punches wide of cover and gets a couple. First runs off Thisara's over.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On off stump, Faf defends it with a straight bat to get through the over safely.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding. Outside off, du Plessis taps it fine towards third man. Lakmal runs to his left and stops the ball from going to the fence with a brilliant dive. Saves two for his side.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, du Plessis taps it wide of point. Amla was looking for a run but Faf sends him back as the fielder at point dives to his left and stops the ball.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla taps it towards backward point and gets a run as the fielder from third man cleans it up.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Hashim leaves it alone.
8.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Malinga misses his line with the short ball down the leg side. Amla leaves it alone and it has been wided.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on the pads, Amla flicks it towards square leg and gets a couple.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, du Plessis drives it straight. Thisara gets his hand to the ball. It deflects and goes on to hit the stumps at the non striker's end. No casualty though as Amla's bat is inside the crease. Maiden!
7.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, du Plessis flicks it to mid-wicket.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Length is the same here. It is once again on off, Faf plays it to point.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, du Plessis punches it to the left of mid off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, du Plessis taps it to backward point.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Begins with a length ball on off, du Plessis defends it off the back foot.
Just a solitary over for Suranga Lakmal and now Thisara Perera is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, Amla calmly defends it towards point. Just 2 off the over. 168 runs more needed in 258 balls.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Good length ball outside off, Amla looks to drive but gets beaten.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Slower yorker outside off, Amla gets his bat down in time and taps it towards point.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, du Plessis taps it down towards backward point and gets a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball, Amla pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets off the strike.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on top of off, Amla pushes it to mid on.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Faf is off the mark after 6 balls. Good length ball on middle, du Plessis tucks it through mid-wicket and gets a brace.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Faf strokes it to mid on as the ball turns in his hand.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Faf drives it to mid off.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Well fielded. They need the fielders to support the bowlers here and Avishka has just done that. Length ball on off, du Plessis looks to drive it past cover. Avishka there stretches to his left and stops a certain boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller now on off and middle, Faf looks to defend but the ball goes towards cover from the outer half of his bat.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Lakmal hits the deck hard first up. It is on the body. Amla looks to flick but the ball rolls of his thigh pad to the on side and they take a run. Leg bye signalled.