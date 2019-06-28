14.6 overs (1 Run) Back of length ball on off, Amla pulls it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Length ball on off, Amla just gently taps it through point. All timing and not much of power. Thisara runs to his right and puts a dive but in vain.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Bouncer! It is on the body, du Plessis pulls it but not off the middle towards mid-wicket for one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, du Plessis defends it off the front foot.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Faf looks to drive but misses.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla taps it to the left of point. Dhananjaya there dives to his left and looks to stop but does not stop it cleanly. They take a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended calmly by du Plessis.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, du Plessis flicks it to mid-wicket.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Faf defends it with authority.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Amla strokes it towards mid on for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sprays it down the leg side, Amla looks to flick but misses. It has been wided.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, du Plessis strokes it towards sweeper cover and gets one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Faf defends it back towards the bowler.
Jeevan Mendis is into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it would have been close. Full on off, du Plessis strokes it towards mid off and calls for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Faf astutely blocks it.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Amla glances it to the on side and gets a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Once again lofts it over covers but there is a sweeper cover there so just one.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Effortless and risk-less. Good length ball on off, du Plessis comes down the track and lofts it over extra cover. This time the ball does not stop and goes to the fence.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Faf defends it off the front foot with a straight bat.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Hashim defends it off the front foot. 142 runs needed off 228 balls now.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Amla defends it off the front foot.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, du Plessis plays it towards cover and gets one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Once again lofts it over mid off but with less power and gets a single.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) How has that not gone to the boundary? Full on off, Amla smokes it over mid off. He stands there admiring his shot. The ball though bounces well before the ropes at long off and stops. Amla sees it and runs. He gets two. Hardly you see this happening in modern cricket.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Amla strokes it towards mid-wicket off the inner half of his bat.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Amla punches it wide of cover and keeps the strike with a single.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Amla looks to cut but it comes off the toe end of his bat. The fielder at sweeper cover runs to his left and does well to stop the ball with a dive. Two taken.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Fourth stump line from Lakmal. Left alone by Amla.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Amla drives it towards mid off and initially calls for a single. He then backtracks and sends Faf back. The fielder has a shy but misses. Even if he had hit, du Plessis was well in.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball coming in with the angle, Amla taps it towards backward point and shouts a loud no to his partner.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on the pads, Amla flicks it on the on side and gets a couple.