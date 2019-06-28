34.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full on middle, du Plessis smashes it through mid on for a boundary.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, du Plessis pushes it to mid off.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Amla hops and tucks it towards mid-wicket for one more.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Amla cuts it to the fielder at point.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball. It is full on off, du Plessis flicks it to square leg and gets a single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, du Plessis punches it to cover.
Isuru Udana is back into the attack.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Faf strokes it to sweeper cover and keeps the strike.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) Four! 150-run stand comes up between the two. Full toss on the pads, Amla flicks it towards square leg and fetches a boundary. Just 20 runs needed now.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Faf pushes it to mid on.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Amla pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, Hashim jams it out.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on the pads, Amla turns it behind square leg for a single.
Lasith Malinga is back! 8-1-35-1 so far.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Faf sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 26 runs needed now.
32.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide, du Plessis picks it early and cuts it like a butter through point for a boundary.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Amla nudges it to long on and rotates the strike.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Faf nudges it to long off for one.
32.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Amla flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle and leg, Faf milks it down to long on for one.
Drinks Break! Just 35 more needed with plenty of balls remaining. Sri Lanka are just going through the motions with nothing happening for them. Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis have batted with a lot of control and authority, and it looks certain that they will get their second win of this World Cup. Another 9-wicket win? Let's find out...
31.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Amla strokes it to point.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, du Plessis punches it to cover. The fielder there misfields allowing the batsmen to take a single.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Faf punches it to cover.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, Amla guides it down to third man and gets a single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla pushes it to cover.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, du Plessis strokes it towards mid off and gets one.
30.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Amla survives. The pitching looked to be the cause of a concern and it is indeed pitching outside leg, however marginally. Tossed up ball landing around leg, Amla looks to sweep but misses. The Sri Lankan players put in an appeal and the umpire, after giving a thought, raises his finger. Amla has a chat with his skipper and then takes it upstairs hesitantly. Ultra Edge shows that there was no bat involved. Amla sees that and starts walking but he returns all in smiles as the Ball Tracker shows the ball was pitching outside leg by centimeters.
DRS time! Hashim Amla has been adjudged lbw while attempting a sweep shot. Has that pitched outside leg? Is there any bat? The third umpire is having a look and Hashim Amla is already seen walking off the field. He's called back. A bit embarrassing for Hashim, who looks down, smiles and then returns. More than half of the ball landed outside leg. Matter of centimeters, to be honest.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Amla flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, du Plessis punches it wide of cover for one.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated on middle and leg, du Plessis strokes it wide of long on and gets a couple.
30.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sprayed down the leg side and it has rightly been wided.
30.1 overs (3 Runs) Floated on the pads, Amla paddles it fine down the leg side and gets three.