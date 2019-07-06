So that is from this game! India as expected comes out on top! They will now have a close eye on the Australia game against South Africa as the result of that game would decide who finishes top of the table. You too can follow that game by switching tabs. Till then, goodbye and take care!
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says they wanted to play good cricket but never thought they would perform the way they did throughout. Further adds this is what hard work gets you and he is very proud of his team and he enjoys playing with his side. On being asked whether they know what they XI is, he says, everything is set, they don't want to be one dimensional and they will pick the team according to the wicket. States it is just about turning up for the semis and putting in another good performance. Tells the opposition does not matter to them, if they don't play well, anyone can beat them, if they play well they can beat any one. Also says they just want to play a good game and hope the result goes their way. Praises Hardik Pandya and says he has been good, he is very motivated and he thinks like a batter and hence, he has been bowling well.
Sri Lankan skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne, says they recovered well after being 50-4, Mathews and Thirimanne played well and 265 was a good score. Admits they kept losing wickets and they did not get a good start with the bat but the did well to get where they were. States it was a good wicket to bat and Rohit and Rahul did very well. Mentions they will go back and discuses what needs to be done, they will be looking out for some new talents and be competitive in the next World Cup. Ends by saying Sri Lanka cricket will miss Malinga as he has done a lot for them. Further adds everyone goes but they need to find their replacement. Ends by saying they lacked a wicket-taker in the middle overs and they need to searching for that.
MAN OF THE MATCH, Rohit Sharma, says he is just trying to go out there and do his job. Mentions he is not thinking about the milestones. States he wants to keep his head clear and get the team over the finishing line. Reckons the shot selection is very important once you are in, he needs to assess the pitch and then see what shot can be played on the wicket. Further adds it has worked for him and he has learnt to be disciplined. Mentions he was not thinking about a ton in this game, he forgets about what has happened and he looks to start everyday as a fresh day. Appreciates Malinga and says he has been a champion bowler, he is a match-winner and he has shown it over the years what he is capable off and has delivered time and again. Ends by saying he is not thinking about who he is facing in the semis, they want to celebrate today's victory and whoever they face, they want to play well.
Earlier in the day, India blew away the top order of Sri Lanka. However, Angelo Mathews' ton took them to what seemed a good score but Sharma and Rahul's ton saw India cruise to victory.
The Sri Lanka bowling was not disciplined. They were too wide or too straight. Only Perera bowled with some control but defending such totals you need to very accurate and right on the money from the word go.
How easy was that! India have chased this total down without breaking a sweat. They have made a strong statement heading into the semis. Chasing what was first thought to be a tricky score, India got off to a flier. Their openers came out all guns blazing. They sealed the deal with a 189-run stand. Both the openers scored a ton. They though fell soon after getting to their hundred. Pant too did not contribute a lot. Pandya and Kohli though ensured there weren't any more wickets to fall and took India over the line.
43.3 overs (1 Run) A single off the outside edge! Fuller and around off, Pandya looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge, down to third man for one. INDIA WIN THE GAME BY 7 WICKETS!
43.2 overs (1 Run) A single now as Kohli guides it to point. SCORES LEVEL!
43.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, this is guided to point.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss and it has been put away! 2 needed now. A full toss on middle, Pandya flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. End of Malinga for tonight and in World Cups. Not a great day for him but his career has been one to look at. His figures are 10-1-82-1.
42.5 overs (1 Run) A single! A biggie away now India! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
42.4 overs (1 Run) A brilliant yorker on middle, Pandya jams it out towards deep square leg for one.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
42.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Kohli looks to flick but misses. Wided.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and on middle, this is hit down towards mid on for one.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Kohli pulls it down to fine leg for one.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
41.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! It is not going over and Ball Tracker shows three reds. Pant has to take the long walk back. Udana gets a wicket, good use of the review. It won't make a difference to the game though. A slower one on middle, Pant swings across the line by going down on one knee but misses to get hit on the box. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Sri Lanka review. Replays roll in and they show that the on-field call has to be overturned.
Review time! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Sri Lanka review. Looks high.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Pant looks to pull but it goes off the toe end towards mid off.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets off the mark with a boundary! This has been bludgeoned! Fuller and on off, Pant smashes it down the ground and the ball races away to the fence. 250 up.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked towards mid-wicket.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Kohli looks to drive but gets an outside edge down to third man for one.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs needed under 20 now! Fuller and around off, Kohli leans into it and strokes it through covers. The ball races away to the fence.
Rishabh Pant is the new man in.
40.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rahul does not stay till the end! Malinga gets a wicket. This is short and on the body of Rahul. It keeps coming in with the angle. Rahul looks to evade it by falling onto the ground. Before he does so though, it kisses the glove and goes to the keeper who takes it by diving forward. End of a brilliant innings from him. He has done his job.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Kohli pulls it down to fine leg for one.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is hit to covers.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Very full now and on the pads, this is whipped through square leg for one.
40.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bounces just before the ropes! Rahul now seems like he wants to end it quickly. 8 from the first two balls. Another length ball around middle, Rahul powers it wide of long on for another boundary.
40.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Runs needed below 30 now! Rahul makes room and Malinga serves it on a length. Rahul smashes it over covers for a boundary.