14.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is kept out.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Sharma mistimes it to point.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is kept out.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, this is worked towards square leg for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Rohit strokes it through cover-point for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Another length ball around off, Rahul looks to drive but ends up getting an inside edge onto the pads. Perera is appealing but it is a desperate appeal.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rohit waits for it and then opens the face of the bat to guide it down to third man for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
13.3 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Rohit works it to mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is defended.
13.1 overs (1 Run) This is worked with the angle through mid-wicket for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, this is guided to point.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers for one.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A one-handed boundary! Rohit into the 40s. A slower one on middle, Rohit lofts it over mid on. His hand comes off the handle and it goes for a one bounce boundary in the long on region.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Rohit stands tall and defends it.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is worked through backward square leg for two.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Rohit looks to drive it on the up but it goes off the outer half down to third man for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length and outside off, this is hit through cover-point for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Good length again around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is kept out.
Thisara Perera is on now!
10.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, this is defended.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite! Udana pays the price for over pitching. This is full and outside off, Sharma creams it through covers for a boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, the batter guides it to point.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, this is slapped towards point where the fielder makes a half stop and a run is taken.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Rahul shuffles across the stumps and then looks to flick. He misses and get hit on the pads.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one. The fielder in the deep almost over ran it but stops himself and keeps it down to one.