World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:06 July 2019 20:01 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs India from Headingley, Leeds. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

SL vs IND Latest Score

9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot to end Powerplay 1! Brilliant! This is shorter and on middle, Rahul arches back and upper cuts it over the keeper's head for a boundary. India are cruising at the moment. They are 59 for 0 after it. SL vs IND: Match 44: KL Rahul hits Kasun Rajitha for a 4! India 59/0 (10.0 Ov). Target: 265; RRR: 5.15

9.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Rahul strokes it back to the bowler.

9.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Rohit drags it through mid-wicket and takes one.

9.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, this is guided to point.

9.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, the batsman looks to pull but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.

9.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.

8.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end another excellent over. Good length and on off, this is pushed to mid off. Maiden by Malinga.

8.5 overs (0 Run) Another short one on middle, Rahul evades it.

8.4 overs (0 Run) Make that 4 dots now! Shorter and around off, Rahul guides it to point.

8.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads again, Rahul works it towards mid-wicket for no runs. Three dots to begin this over.

8.2 overs (0 Run) A bumper and Rahul ducks under it. The umpire signals it as one bouncer for the over.

8.1 overs (0 Run) One more slower one on middle, Rahul keeps it out.

7.6 overs (0 Run) That comes off really slow from the wicket! Slower one on middle, Rohit looks to flick but it sticks in the surface, Rohit does well to take one hand off the handle and hence, the ball does not carry to mid-wicket. Back-to-back good overs for Sri Lanka.

7.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this is worked through square leg for one.

7.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.

7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length now on off, Rahul guides it to point.

7.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.

7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is kept out.

6.6 overs (1 Run) A slower dipping full toss on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one. A good over this by Malinga. 214 more needed.

6.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length outside off, the batter guides it down to third man for one. 50 up for India and it has come up in quick time.

6.4 overs (0 Run) One more slower one on middle, Rohit strokes it to mid on.

6.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.

6.2 overs (1 Run) Another slower one fuller in length on the legs, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.

6.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one on middle, this is defended.

5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Another poor ball and Rohit puts it away! He slants this one on the pads, Rohit works it through mid-wicket. No fielder in the deep and it races away. SL vs IND: Match 44: Rohit Sharma hits Kasun Rajitha for a 4! India 48/0 (6.0 Ov). Target: 265; RRR: 4.93

5.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one and fuller in length, Rohit pushes it to mid off.

5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, this jags back in. Rohit looks to flick but gets hit high on the pads.

5.3 overs (0 Run) Crunched but straight to the man! Shorter and outside off, Rohit slaps it hard but can't beat short point.

5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Elegant! The Indian openers are hitting boundaries at ease! This is slightly fuller and just outside off, Rohit leans into it and at the very end, opens the face of the bat and guides it through cover-point for another boundary. SL vs IND: Match 44: Rohit Sharma hits Kasun Rajitha for a 4! India 44/0 (5.2 Ov). Target: 265; RRR: 4.95

5.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and just outside off, the batter pushes hard at it. The ball goes off the inside edge on the leg side for one.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Headingley, Leeds Headingley, Leeds World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs India, Match 44
