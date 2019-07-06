4.6 overs (0 Run) A slower one now on off, Rohit blocks it out. Another good over for India.
Live Score
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overcompensates now. Bowls this on the pads, Rohit works it through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence. Back-to-back boundaries.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone to the fence like a tracer bullet! A full toss delivery but the problem is there is width on offer. Rohit just opens the face of the bat and guides it through point for a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
4.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on the pads, this is worked around the corner for one.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through backward square leg for one.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on middle, Rohit looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge to covers. A soft leading edge that is. A good second over by Rajitha.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Rohit pushes it to mid off.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, this is guided to point. Rahul is off for a run but is sent back in time.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Rahul misses out there. He flicks it but straight to fine leg for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Rahul pushes hard at it, it goes uppishly but wide of the bowler and down to mid on.
3.1 overs (0 Run) In the air but short! On the pads, Rahul plants his front foot across and looks to flick. The ball sticks in the surface and hence goes uppishly but short of mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is raining boundaries at the moment! Another one which is a little too straight, Rohit just waits for it and then clips it nonchalantly through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence. 25 in the last two overs.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul works it towards mid-wicket for one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Rahul guides it point.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is brilliant! Just guided it there! Used the pace of the bowler. It is fuller and outside off, Rahul opens the face of the bat and places it past short third man for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Rahul keeps it out.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Starts this one also with a boundary. Fuller and outside off, Rahul takes a few steps down the track and hits it through covers for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over for India! This is on off, Rahul guides it towards backward point for one.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! All class that! Slightly shorter and around off, Rahul stands tall and punches it through cover-point, no need for the batsman to run for those.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rohit locks to flick but it goes off the pads down towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide and it has been put away! Sharma throws his bat at it and it races away to the point fence. First of the chase.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit goes back and keeps it out.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on off, Rohit stands tall and pushes it to the left of mid off. Udana there runs to his left, dives and makes a half stop. Two taken.
Kasun Rajitha to bowl with the second new ball!
0.6 over (0 Run) Another dot to end! This is fuller and on middle, the batter hits it to mid on. A good start by Malinga.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another one outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to this one.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul defends it out.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goes outside off this time and gets it to shape away. Rahul lets it be.
0.2 over (1 Run) Rohit is off the mark now! A little too straight this time, Rohit works it through square leg for one.
0.1 over (1 Run) India are underway straightaway! This is on the pads, Rahul works it towards square leg for one.
We are back for the chase! The Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, make their way out to the middle.