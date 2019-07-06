 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:06 July 2019 20:42 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs India from Headingley, Leeds. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

IND vs SL Latest Score

19.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a Rohit guides it down to third man.

19.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided to point.

19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Trademark Rohit Sharma! This is slightly short and on the body! Sharma stands tall and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. SL vs IND: Match 44: Rohit Sharma hits Thisara Perera for a 4! India 108/0 (19.4 Ov). Target: 265; RRR: 5.18

19.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is kept out.

19.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul punches it through covers for one.

19.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Rahul looks to cut but misses.

18.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked to square leg.

18.5 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, this is kept out.

18.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit down to long on.

18.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Rahul goes back and pushes it through covers for two.

18.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, this turns back in. Rahul does well to defend it out.

18.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one. 100 up for India. They are doing it easily.

17.6 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, this is played back to the bowler.

17.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket by KL.

17.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.

17.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.

17.2 overs (0 Run) Swings but misses! Rahul comes down the track and Perera lands this one outside off. Rahul looks to go over the bowler's head but misses.

17.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Rahul works it to mid-wicket.

DRINKS!

16.6 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, this is hit through square leg for one. A huge over, 14 from it.

16.5 overs (0 Run) Rahul comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball, he works it to mid-wicket.

16.4 overs (1 Run) Now sweeps this through square leg and takes one.

16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is out of here! Shaarma comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball, hits it high and handsome over the long off fence. Second in the over. SL vs IND: Match 44: It's a SIX! Rohit Sharma hits Dhananjaya de Silva. India 95/0 (16.3 Ov). Target: 265; RRR: 5.07

16.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed back to the bowler.

Dhananjaya de Silva is on!

15.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided to point.

15.5 overs (0 Run) On off, the ball is pushed back to the bowler.

15.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.

15.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit guides it towards third man for one.

15.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is around off, it pitches and straightens. Rohit plays inside the line and gets beaten.

15.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is guided through point for one.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Headingley, Leeds Headingley, Leeds World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs India, Match 44
