 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:06 July 2019 21:23 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs India from Headingley, Leeds. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
IND vs SL Latest Score

28.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is shorter again and outside off, Rohit cuts it but straight to point.

28.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Sharma pushes it to covers.

28.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.

28.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it through covers for one. He gets Rohit back on strike and the crowd starts cheering.

28.1 overs (1 Run) Takes a single and moves two short of a ton. A full toss on the pads, it is flicked through square leg.

Kasun Rajitha is back!

27.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed to mid on.

27.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker on off, Rahul jams it out to the off side.

27.4 overs (1 Run) Moves onto 97 as he drives it square on the off side for one.

27.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Rahul strokes it to mid off for one.

27.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.

27.1 overs (0 Run) Good length outside off, this is guided to point.

26.6 overs (1 Run) A slower one on the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.

26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy, just very easy for Rohit Sharma. A full toss outside off with no protection in the deep. He just puts bat to ball, finds the gap through covers for a boundary. SL vs IND: Match 44: Rohit Sharma hits Lasith Malinga for a 4! India 173/0 (26.5 Ov). Target: 265; RRR: 3.97

26.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one.

26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Takes the aerial route and bags a boundary! This is fuller and on middle, Rahul whips it over wide mid on and the ball races away to the fence. Runs needed below 100 now. SL vs IND: Match 44: KL Rahul hits Lasith Malinga for a 4! India 168/0 (26.3 Ov). Target: 265; RRR: 4.13

26.3 overs (1 Run) ANOTHER WIDE! Shorter and on middle, Rahul lets it go and it has been wided.

26.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Rohit makes room and then looks to cut but ends up chopping it to point for one.

26.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, the batsman gets on top the bounce and pulls it through the leg side for one.

26.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and down the leg side, Rahul lets it be and it has been wided.

25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary! Fortune is also in India's favour. This is wide outside off, Rohit throws his bat at it. It goes off the outside edge past the diving keeper and into the third man fence. So what started off as a good over for Sri Lanka ends as a good one for India. SL vs IND: Match 44: Rohit Sharma hits Isuru Udana for a 4! India 160/0 (26.0 Ov). Target: 265; RRR: 4.38

25.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again. Rohit works it to mid-wicket.

25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 85 now for Rohit Sharma! Shorter in length and outside off, Rohit goes back and cuts it through point. SL vs IND: Match 44: Rohit Sharma hits Isuru Udana for a 4! India 156/0 (25.4 Ov). Target: 265; RRR: 4.48

25.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, this is blocked.

25.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.

25.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle this is worked to mid-wicket.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Headingley, Leeds Headingley, Leeds World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs India, Match 44
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Anushka Sharma Cheers For India During World Cup 2019 Clash Against Sri Lanka In Leeds
Anushka Sharma Cheers For India During World Cup 2019 Clash Against Sri Lanka In Leeds
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
South Africa vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.