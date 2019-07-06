28.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is shorter again and outside off, Rohit cuts it but straight to point.
Live Score
28.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Sharma pushes it to covers.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it through covers for one. He gets Rohit back on strike and the crowd starts cheering.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Takes a single and moves two short of a ton. A full toss on the pads, it is flicked through square leg.
Kasun Rajitha is back!
27.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
27.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker on off, Rahul jams it out to the off side.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Moves onto 97 as he drives it square on the off side for one.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Rahul strokes it to mid off for one.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Good length outside off, this is guided to point.
26.6 overs (1 Run) A slower one on the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy, just very easy for Rohit Sharma. A full toss outside off with no protection in the deep. He just puts bat to ball, finds the gap through covers for a boundary.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Takes the aerial route and bags a boundary! This is fuller and on middle, Rahul whips it over wide mid on and the ball races away to the fence. Runs needed below 100 now.
26.3 overs (1 Run) ANOTHER WIDE! Shorter and on middle, Rahul lets it go and it has been wided.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Rohit makes room and then looks to cut but ends up chopping it to point for one.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, the batsman gets on top the bounce and pulls it through the leg side for one.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and down the leg side, Rahul lets it be and it has been wided.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary! Fortune is also in India's favour. This is wide outside off, Rohit throws his bat at it. It goes off the outside edge past the diving keeper and into the third man fence. So what started off as a good over for Sri Lanka ends as a good one for India.
25.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again. Rohit works it to mid-wicket.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 85 now for Rohit Sharma! Shorter in length and outside off, Rohit goes back and cuts it through point.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, this is blocked.
25.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle this is worked to mid-wicket.