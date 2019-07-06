34.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Kohli defends it out.
34.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Kohli hits it to mid-wicket.
34.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! This is on the pads, Kohli whips it through mid-wicket and takes two.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Fires it on the pads, Rahul hits it around the corner for one.
34.1 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on off, this is worked through square leg.
Dhananjaya de Silva is back!
33.6 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side outside off, Kohli strokes it through covers for one.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, the batter pushes it to mid off.
33.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays the square cut. One run added to the total.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked behind square for one.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Kohli comes down the track but Perera shortens the length. Kohli pushes it to mid off.
33.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked throgh mid-wicket for one.
32.6 overs (1 Run) This is on a length and outside off, the batter guides it down to third man for one.
32.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Moves onto 87 and India's 200 is up. Shorter and on middle, Rahul swivels and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Kohli guides it down to third man for one.
32.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, the opener cuts it past point and takes one.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Another very full ball on middle, Rahul works it to mid-wicket.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on the fuller side outside off, Rahul strokes it to covers.
31.6 overs (0 Run) On off again, Kohli guides it towards point but no run taken.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Firmly driven! On the fuller side and on off, Kohli hits it nicely but straight to mid off.
31.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul works it through square leg for one.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Rahul mistimes the push to covers.
31.2 overs (1 Run) A single now as this fuller ball is pushed to mid off.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Kohli pushes it to mid off.
Thisara Perera is back on!
30.6 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single as this is flicked towards deep square leg. Kohli keeps strike.
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot to get off the mark! Slightly fuller and around off, Kohli takes a few steps down and then caresses it through covers for a boundary.
30.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is kept out.
30.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket.
30.2 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
Virat Kohli is the new man in.
DRINKS!
30.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Soft, soft dismissal to a brilliant innings! The whole ground is on its feet, the Sri Lanka players run to Rohit to congratulate him. He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd. Another batsman in this World Cup has been dismissed almost immediately after getting to his ton. Rajitha bowls a slower one on off, Rohit chips it gently to mid off. Mathews takes a simple catch. Finally a wicket for Sri Lanka but it is a little too late. The 189-run stand has done its job. 76 more needed.