39.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Kohli guides it to point.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on off, Rahul defends it.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided to point.
39.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
39.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and around off, Kohli hits it towards wide mid off for two.
38.6 overs (0 Run) A slower one on off, Rahul strokes it to covers. A dot to end.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Kohli works it through square leg for one.
38.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. They pick up a single.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dismissed! Kohli wants to end it soon! Fuller and on middle, Kohli smashes it over mid on and bags a boundary.
38.1 overs (1 Run) 100 for Kl Rahul. First in World Cups and what a time for him to get into form. This will be a confidence booster for him and very good signs for India heading into the semi finals. He gets there by guiding it down to third man for one.
Lasith Malinga is back on!
37.6 overs (0 Run) Straight to the fielder! Kohli comes down the track and drives it solidly but to the cover fielder.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Kohli strokes it to covers.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Moves onto 99! Back of a length ball on off, Rahul guides it towards point and takes a quick run.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is pushed to mid off.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
36.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul flicks it through square leg for one.
36.5 overs (2 Runs) Plays the pdadle sweep, hits it nice and fine on the leg side and takes two.
36.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli whips it through mid-wicket for one.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for another one. India doing it in singles at the moment.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
36.1 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, Kohli goes back and whips it through mid-wicket for one.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Rahul strokes it through covers for one.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
35.4 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one.
35.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is kept out.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rahul guides it down to third man for one.