Virat Kohli is the first name that comes to mind when one talks of the top batsmen in world cricket today. Virat Kohli has been on top of almost all lists pertaining to cricket and the Team India captain will be hoping to add the World Cup 2019 crown to his achievements. India will begin their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a match against South Africa at The Rose Bowl on Wednesday. As always, Virat Kohli will be in the thick of things when India get down to bat. He has, and always will be the biggest name in the Indian batting line-up as long as he plays and World Cup 2019 is no different.

Virat Kohli has had a phenomenal rise for India, right from the time he led the side to the Under-19 World Cup title.

Virat Kohli made his One-day International (ODI) debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla in August 2008 and had a modest return of 12 runs.

Overall, Virat Kohli has played 227 ODIs (217 innings), scoring a whopping 10,843 runs at an average of 59.57 and a strike rate of 92.96.

If further proof of his being the best in the business is needed, Virat Kohli has 41 ODI centuries with a best of 183. Add to that 49 half-centuries.