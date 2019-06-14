South Africa will lock horns with Afghanistan in their next league stage match in the World Cup 2019 in Cardiff on Saturday. Both the teams are eyeing their first win in the tournament. The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa lost three consecutive matches against England, Bangladesh and India. After that, their fourth World Cup match was washed out after the Proteas were in a spot of bother due to Sheldon Cottrell's early strikes. South Africa have lost their spearhead, Dale Steyn due to injury. For Afghanistan, though they have impressed the cricketing fraternity with their spirited performances, their batting has let them down in the tournament. Their batsmen are unable to put runs on the board and that is why they are at the bottom of the points table. A win against Afghanistan can change the fortunes of South Africa in the tournament. On the other hand, Afghanistan will look to pounce on vulnerable South African middle order.