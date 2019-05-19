 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Retired Dwayne Bravo Included In Windies Reserves For World Cup 2019

Updated: 19 May 2019 19:33 IST

Dwayne Bravo had announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2018.

Retired Dwayne Bravo Included In Windies Reserves For World Cup 2019
Dwayne Bravo has not played an ODI since October 2014. © AFP

Former Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who had announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2018, has been included in the team's list of reserve players for the 2019 ICC World Cup. The list, which was put up on the website of Cricket West Indies (CWI), also included Kieron Pollard, who hasn't played an ODI since October 2016. Bravo has not played an ODI since October 2014, when under his captaincy the team returned home midway through a series in India following a fallout with the board. His last appearance in Windies colours came in a T20I match against Pakistan in September 2016.

While Pollard has been absent from the ODI team for over two years, he makes sporadic appearances in T20Is for Windies. His last match came in November 2018 against India.

Other players in the list include Sunil Ambris, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre and Raymon Reifer.

CWI said in its statement that batsman Ambris and all rounder Reifer will join the team camp in Southampton as cover.

"Ambris is available as cover for Evin Lewis, who has recently recovered from a viral infection and Reifer will cover for the bowling group as part of work load management," the statement read.

The 2019 World Cup, which is being hosted by England and Wales, will start on May 30. Windies' first match is against Pakistan on May 31 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Dwayne John Bravo Dwayne Bravo Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dwayne Bravo had announced his retirement in October 2018
  • The 2019 World Cup will begin on May 30
  • Windies' first match is against Pakistan on May 31
Related Articles
IPL 2019 Final: Kieron Pollard Fined For Showing Dissent At Umpire
IPL 2019 Final: Kieron Pollard Fined For Showing Dissent At Umpire's Decision
World Cup 2019 Team: West Indies Include Chris Gayle, Andre Russell In 15-Man Squad
World Cup 2019 Team: West Indies Include Chris Gayle, Andre Russell In 15-Man Squad
Watch: Ziva Dhoni Teaches Dwayne Bravo The Correct Way To Wear A Cap In Adorable Video
Watch: Ziva Dhoni Teaches Dwayne Bravo The Correct Way To Wear A Cap In Adorable Video
IPL Highlights, MI vs CSK: All-Round Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings By 37 Runs
IPL Highlights, MI vs CSK: All-Round Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings By 37 Runs
"Feed Off His Energy": Dwayne Bravo All Praise For MS Dhoni After Stunning Knock For CSK vs RR
"Feed Off His Energy": Dwayne Bravo All Praise For MS Dhoni After Stunning Knock For CSK vs RR
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.