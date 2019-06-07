 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Rain Washes Out Pakistan-Sri Lanka Match, Both Teams Get A Point Each

Updated: 07 June 2019 21:14 IST

The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday after persistent rain in Bristol.

World Cup 2019: Rain Washes Out Pakistan-Sri Lanka Match, Both Teams Get A Point Each
Pakistan and Sri Lanka both got a point each after their match was washed out by rain. © AFP

The World Cup 2019 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday after persistent rain in Bristol. The game was scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm but was eventually called off in the afternoon, with both teams being awarded a point.

It is the first match at the World Cup in England and Wales to be abandoned without a result.

Both teams now have three points, with one win and a loss apiece.

Pakistan lost to the West Indies by seven wickets at Trent Bridge before beating England by 14 runs at the same venue on Monday.

Sri Lanka crashed to a 10-wicket defeat against New Zealand before pulling off a 34-run win against Afghanistan in a rain-affected game.

The call-off upset fans who had travelled to watch the game.

"We came from Lahore to watch this match and it proved a damp squib," said Farhan Malik. "We lost a crucial point because we were sure of beating Sri Lanka."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne Dimuth Karunaratne County Ground, Bristol County Ground, Bristol World Cup 2019 Cricket Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The match was called off without a ball bowled
  • Pakistan and Sri Lanka both got a point each
  • Sri Lanka, Pakistan both have 3 points, with one win and a loss apiece
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Abandoned Due To Rain In Bristol
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Abandoned Due To Rain In Bristol
Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan Probable Playing XI, Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI
Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan Probable Playing XI, Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Take On Sri Lanka, Look To Build Momentum After Shocking England
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Take On Sri Lanka, Look To Build Momentum After Shocking England
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ODI Head To Head Match Stats
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ODI Head To Head Match Stats
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.