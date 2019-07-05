44.6 overs (1 Run) This is what he should be bowling! A yorker on off, Imad jams it down to long off for one. A good over for Pakistan, 11 from it.
Live Score
44.6 overs (1 Run) The slower ones are not coming off right here! This is way too wide outside off, it has been wided.
44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Handy, handy boundary! Shorter in length and outside off, it is the slower one. Imad waits for it and the carves it over the point fielder for a boundary.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Just the single from it! This is on middle, Sarfaraz looks for the heave but it goes off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket for one.
Free Hit time!
44.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Saifuddin has overstepped! A freebie coming up. A slower one outside off, Imad mistimes it to long off for one.
44.3 overs (1 Run) A quick single! On off, Sarfaraz guides it towards the off side for one.
The physio has come out to have a look! Sarfaraz has a swollen elbow. The spray is out at the moment. He is now fine though and all set to go.
44.2 overs (1 Run) That has hit Sarfaraz! He ends up saving a boundary! This is fuller and on off, SA smashes it back towards the non-striker who fails to get out of the way and is hit on the pads. The ball deflects towards cover and the batters take one. Sarfaraz seems to be in a lot of pain.
44.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Fuller and around off, this one tails away late. Imad looks to drive but misses.
Mohammad Saifuddin is back!
43.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Imad pulls it down to fine leg for one. Another successful over for the Fizz comes to an end.
Sarfaraz Ahmed is the new man in.
43.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! 100th scalp of Mustafizur's ODI career. Haris departs now. Mustafizur sets up the batsmen nicely for the wicket. On the previous ball he bowled a brilliant yorker and now he follows it up by a short ball wide outside off. Sohail throws his bat at it but he top edges it and Sarkar takes an easy catch running to his left from sweeper cover. Pakistan crumbling here after a great start.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker! Great ball by the Fizz, right in the block hole. Blocked out by Wasim, the ball rolls to fine leg and the batsmen cross to take a single.
43.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, Sohail works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
43.2 overs (0 Run) A good slower bouncer! Sohail ducks under it.
43.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Sohail looks to flick but misses.
43.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Graceful drive through the covers. The ball is pitched well outside off and on a fullish length. Haris leans forward on the frontfoot, and drives it through the gap for a beautiful boundary. 250 is up with that shot.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Wasim blocks it out. Back-to-back good overs for Bangladesh. 6 runs and two wickets in the last two. End of Hasan for today. His figures are 10-0-30-1. Very economical.
42.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
Imad Wasim walks out to bat now! He can hit the ball long.
42.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Hafeez is once again out on the slog sweep! How many times have we seen this in this World Cup? This time for a change, it is not a part-timer who is bowling. Two wickets in quick succession for Bangladesh. They will now have two new batters at the crease. This is tossed up on middle, Hafeez goes down on one knee and looks to hit it with the turn over deep square leg. He does not time it well and Shakib there takes it by moving to his right. A well-deserved wicket for Hasan. He has been really good today. 320 looks difficult now.
42.3 overs (0 Run) A huge shot but the impact is outside off! Hafeez looks to reverse sweep but misses. It hits him on the pads. Rahim appeals but the umpire shakes his head. A dot more importantly.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this one stays a touch low. Sohail pushes it down to long on for one.
42.1 overs (1 Run) This is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
Mehedi Hasan is back!
41.6 overs (0 Run) OHHH! This is around off and it jags back in. Sohail looks to hit it on the up but the ball jags back in and cuts him into half. Good over by the Fizz. A wicket and just three runs.
Haris Sohail walks out to bat.
41.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Yes, he has kicked the stumps. It is a sad end to a top innings. Bangladesh won't mind though as it is timely. Imam would have probably stepped on the gas. Mustafizur lands this on middle, Imam goes back and looks to flick it through square leg. There is a woody noise as he finishes the shot. The batters go for a run but Rahim is appealing as the stumps are disturbed. The umpire sees that and takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that Imam has kicked his own stumps. He walks off to a standing ovation. Also, this is the second time in the World Cup someone has been hit wicket. Bangladesh need to keep taking wickets if they are to make a comeback in this game.
Is Imam hit wicket here? Well, it does seem so as there was a noise as he finished playing the shot. Rahim is appealing and the umpire takes it upstairs. Would be a sad end to a fine innings.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Hafeez is late into the pull. It goes on the leg side for one.
41.3 overs (1 Run) 100 for Imam! His 7th in ODIs and first in World Cups. A proud moment for him. He gets there by working this down to long on for one. Everybody in the ground are up on their feet to applaud the effort. He would probably now step on the gas.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Confusion! Eagerness to get to his ton was visible there. Fuller and on off, this is hit to mid off. Imam wants a run and sets off. Hafeez too goes for it but Imam then sends him back. Luckily for Hafeez, Mashrafe does not collect the ball cleanly.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, this is guided down to third man for one. Gives the strike to the man on 99.
Mustafizur Rahman is back! He has five overs left here.
40.6 overs (2 Runs) Imam moves onto 99! This is shorter and outside off, Imam cuts it past point and the batters take two. 13 from the 41st. A good start for Pakistan to Powerplay 3!
40.5 overs (1 Run) A single as Hafeez works it through mid-wicket. Sensible batting.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the leg side this time! Shakib bowls it on the pads, Hafeez works it fine, it races away to the fence. This is already a good over for Pakistan.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy and brilliant! Minimal risk in the shot as it was with the turn. This is floated outside off, Hafeez goes over covers and bags a boundary.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Imam comes down the track and hits it down to long on for one.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.