9.6 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single! This is on middle, Azma works it to the right of the bowler and takes one. 7 from the 10th. A good one for Pakistan but Powerplay 1 has belonged to Bangladesh. They have managed to keep Pakistan quiet and also taken a wicket.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely, lovely shot! Azam made excellent use of the angle there. The Fizz pushes it across the right hander by landing it on a length and around off, Azam stands tall and pushes it through cover-point and the ball races away to the fence. Azam has started nicely here.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads once again, Imam works it through square leg and takes one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Imam stands tall and defends it to point.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A little too straight this time and it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Azam mistimes it to mid off.
Mustafizur Rahman to bowl the last over of Powerplay 1!
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Azam comes down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball, he works it with the turn down to wide long on for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Gives it a lot of air and lands it on off, Azam plays it with a defensive bat.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on the pads, Azam works it to mid-wicket again.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, Azam works it with the turn to mid-wicket.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and around off, Azam goes back and punches it through covers. Finds the gap but only two.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, Azam keeps it out.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A good stop! This is fuller in length around middle, Azam strokes it towards mid on where the fielder runs to his left, dives and makes a half-stop. The batters take one. A successful over for Bangladesh comes to an end.
7.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good comeback! This is on a length and around off, straightens a touch. Azam looks to defend but does so by staying rooted to the crease. He gets beaten.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss, a freebie for Azam to get off the mark. It is on the pads, he flicks it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence. Azam is underway in style.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! On middle, looking to hit the pads of Azam. He gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
Babar Azam is the new man in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Straight to the man and Saifuddin draws first blood! Zaman stands there in shock as he has got dismissed on a delivery which he surely should have hit to the fence. This is full and wide outside off. Zaman throws his bat at it. He though does not keep it down and also does not find the gap. It goes quickly to Hassan at backward point who takes sharp chance. The tight bowling by Bangladesh has paid off. Zaman walks back for another low score.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and there is a little width on offer. Zaman slaps it hard but straight to cover-point.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Just the single again from Hassan's over. This is on off, it is kept out.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is tossed up on off, it pitches and then turns away. Imam goes back and defends it.
6.4 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads, Imam works it to backward square leg.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On the off, Imam defends it out.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to long off for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Zaman comes down the track a little too early. Hassan drops it short. It is blocked.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spoils the over somewhat! Releases all the pressure that was building. On the fuller side and outside off, Imam just leans into it and strokes it through covers for a boundary. That was delightful to watch. His shape, the transfer of the body weight, everything looked perfect.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Just behind a driving length outside off, Imam lunges and pushes it to covers.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! The line is wide outside off, Zaman throws his bat at it. It goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on the fuller side, Zaman once again hits it to mid off. 3 dots now in this over.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Extremely full, almost a yorker on off, Zaman jams it out to mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A tight line! Right on middle, giving no room to Zaman. He works it to mid-wicket.