14.6 overs (2 Runs) Imam wants two again and gets two! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket and an easy couple results. Another good over for Pakistan! Runs have come at a good rate for them after Powerplay 1!
14.5 overs (1 Run) This is around off, Azam waits for it and guides it down to third man for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) This one is angled into the batter, Azam pushes it to mid on.
14.3 overs (3 Runs) A risky shot but it comes off! This is around middle, Imam plants his front foot across and works it behind square on the leg side for three. Why that was risky? Well, had Imam missed, he was an LBW candidate.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Imam cuts it but straight to point.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is on the pads, Imam works it through mid-wicket. They take the first run quickly which makes the second possible and they complete that too.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end the over! An expensive start by Shakib. This is fired on the pads, Imam works it through square leg for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Azam comes down the track and eases it down to long on for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Another one which is tossed up around off, Imam pushes it through covers and takes one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on off, Azam looks to defend but does so outside the line, it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Imam works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Now a misfield! This is tossed up on off, Azam pushes it towards cover. Das moves to his left and looks to stop it but fails to do so and a single is taken.
13.1 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Not the best start for Shakib! This is down the leg side. Azam looks to flick but misses. Rahim fails to collect it and it races away to the fine leg fence.
The man of the tournament for Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan, is on now!
12.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Imam plays it to point. A dot to end a good over by Mash.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards fine leg. Azam wants a second but is sent back.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length again and outside off, this is slapped through cover-point for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Imam opens the face of the bat and guides it to point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Very good running! This is on off, Azam stands tall and defends it onto the ground. Imam calls early, Azam responds straightaway and they cross ends.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fifty up for Pakistan! This is around off, Imam guides it down to third man and takes one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Once again on a length and around off, Azam guides it to point.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Gets his length right this time! It is on off and fuller than the last ball. Azam defends it.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A good short one, it is on the stumps. Azam does well to evade it.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Another one which is shorter in length and outside off, Azam slaps it hard but can't get it past point.
11.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On the shorter side and outside again. This time there is extra bounce. Azam looks to cut but is beaten.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) Lucky, lucky FOUR! That slip had just been moved wider and it goes from where he was earlier. Shorter and outside off, not a lot of room on offer. Azam throws his bat at it but it is too close to play that shot. It goes off the outside edge, past the gully fielder and to the third man fence.
10.6 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one. A double and 5 singles in the over.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is on the pads, Azam works it behind square on the leg side, it is away from the fielder in the deep and two is taken.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Imam plays it late and guides it down to third man for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Another good length ball on off, Azam looks to defend but it goes off the inner half on the leg side for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Another length ball outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Azam pushes it through covers for one.