29.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mustafizur is not learning here! He bangs it short once again and lands it on the body, Azam is ready for it as he stands tall and hammers it through backward square leg. That went to the fence in a jiffy. A huge over for Pakistan. 15 from it.
Live Score
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another pull shot and another boundary! Azam has got into his own here! Mustafizur goes short and on middle, Azam stands tall and pulls it uppishly but wide of the fielder at deep square leg.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on the body, Imam is way too early in the pull again and he gets it off the toe end through square leg for one.
29.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Azam works it through square leg and takes one.
29.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and put away! Slightly shorter and the key here was that the batter picks the length early and he swats it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. 150 up for Pakistan.
29.1 overs (1 Run) A quick run! Fuller and on off, Imam pushes it towards mid off and takes one.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Imam slaps the short ball through covers.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Azam hits it down to long on for one.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. It is flicked to mid-wicket.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
28.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is defended onto the ground.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed it down to long on for one.
Mehedi Hasan is back on!
27.6 overs (1 Run) A direct hit but Imam is well in! This has pitched around leg. Azam looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls to the left of the keeper. Imam wants a run but Azam hesitates. He then goes for it and makes it in. Leg bye signaled. Also, while the batter were running, the Fizz was appealing but the umpire was not interested.
27.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, from over the wicket. Azam defends it out.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Azam lets it be.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! This is not a very bad delivery, it is slightly short and on the body, Azam picks the length early and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. He has surely upped the ante here.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery on off, Imam guides it down to third man for one.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
26.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a very good over for Pakistan. A full toss on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Another chance! A tough one! This is flatter and on off, it is the arm ball. Azam looks to defend it but does so for the turn. The ball goes straight on. It takes the outside edge and hits the pads of Rahim. He does not react in time. He is in some pain here.
26.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side and it has been wided.
26.4 overs (3 Runs) Edgy three! This is flaoted up on off, Imam looks to hit it through covers but it goes off the outside edge down to third man. The short fine leg fielder runs after it and pushes it back in. Saves a run for his side. Also, the fifty is up for Imam. His 7th in ODIs. He needs to get going here.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Saifuddin again. This time at the other end of the fielder. Shorter and outside off, MS goes back and cuts it through point. Saifuddin runs to his right but it goes between his legs and another boundary results.
26.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, this is jammed down to long on for one.
26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another brilliant shot by Azam. He sees the flight on this delivery, steps out late, converts it into a full toss and then does not look to hit it very hard. He just times it past mid off and bags a boundary.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for Pakistan. The 100-run stand is brought up in style. Shorter in length and around middle, Imam stands tall and pulls it through mid-wicket. Saifuddin runs to his right, dives but lets it through. Spoils the over. 8 from it.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Azam pushes it through covers for one.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Azam guides it to point.
25.3 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but DROPPED! This is a big, big drop. Azam who is well-set out there has been given a life. This could prove very costly. Shorter and around off, Azam slashes at it. It goes uppishly towards point where Mosaddek sticks his hands to the left but fails to hang on. The batters take two. The move to get back the Fizz almost worked.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Azam guides it to point.
25.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is flicked through square leg for one.