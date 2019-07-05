24.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Imam looks to pull but is way too early in the shot. It goes off the toe end down to long on for one.
Live Score
24.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
24.4 overs (0 Run) OHHH! Turn there! This lands around off, it spins back in. Azam goes back and looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads and then Azam kicks it away from the stumps.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and this one stays a touch low. Azam goes back and looks to pull but gets an under edge onto the pads.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Imam uses his feet and strokes it down to long off for one.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! This is flatter and on middle, Imam pushes it to the left of the bowler who moves there and stops it.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Azam comes down the track but Shakib spots that. He shortens the length and Azam defends it out.
23.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Azam plays it late to point.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Another one outside off, Imam guides it through point for one.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Slower and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Clever batting! Follows the boundary with a single down to long on.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is jammed out towards covers. 4 dots in a row.
22.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed back to the bowler.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Azam goes back and looks to pull but it rushes onto him. He mistimes it to mid-wicket.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Azam defends it out.
21.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a 5-run over. Flatter and on off, this is pushed down to long on for one.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Imam cuts it through point for one.
21.4 overs (1 Run) A quick run! Risky one! Azam pushes it towards cover and sets off. Imam responds. The fielder throws it to the keeper who whips the bails off but Imam makes it in with a dive.
21.3 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
21.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on middle, this is worked with the angle through square leg for one.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Another short ball on middle, Azam pulls it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
20.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, slides and saves two for his side.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Azam works it with the turn to mid-wicket.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off, the batter pushes it through covers for one.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Fires it on off, this is blocked.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Good stop! A confirm boundary saved there! Shorter and on off, Imam goes back and pulls it hard towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his right and stops it.