World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:05 July 2019 16:22 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

PAK vs BAN Latest Score

19.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air outside off, Azam looks to go hard at it but ends up chopping it on the off side.

19.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Azam pushes it to covers. He wants a run but is sent back.

19.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Imam eases it to long on.

19.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Azam cuts it through point for one.

19.2 overs (1 Run) This is floated on middle, Imam comes down the track and works it towards mid-wicket for one.

19.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Imam pushes to the left of the bowler who dives and stops it.

18.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter on middle, Imam flicks it through mid-wicket for one.

18.5 overs (1 Run) A little too straight again! Azam flicks it through square leg and gets to the other end.

18.4 overs (2 Runs) Lovely use of the wrists! Shorter and on middle, Azam goes back and whips it through square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his right and stops it with a dive. Two taken.

18.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads, Azam works it to mid-wicket.

18.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.

18.1 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Imam guides it through backward point. It is away from the third man fielder and the batters take two.

DRINKS!

17.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is defended.

17.5 overs (0 Run) A dot! This is flatter and on middle, Azam guides it to point.

17.4 overs (2 Runs) Azam works it with the angle through mid-wicket and takes two.

17.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit to covers.

17.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.

17.1 overs (0 Run) In the air but off the pads! Azam comes down the track but Shakib bowls it outside off. Azam looks to play it out but it hits the pads and lobs towards point.

16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end now! On the pads, Azam works it down to fine leg for one.

16.5 overs (2 Runs) Another two! Fuller and outside off, Azam strokes it wide of covers for two.

16.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Azam lunges and keeps it out.

16.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Too full and on the pads, Azam works it through mid-wicket and takes two.

16.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, BA keeps it out.

16.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Imam guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.

15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On off, blocked. A better second over by Shakib.

15.5 overs (1 Run) One more single to Imam as he pushes it through mid on.

15.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Imam defends it out.

15.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.

15.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.

15.1 overs (1 Run) Fifty-run stand up between the two with this single. A very good one and it has come up in good time as well. Azam pushes this shorter delivery down to long on for one. They need to keep going.

Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 43
