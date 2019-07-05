39.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
39.5 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow again! This brings up the 50 partnership for the Imam and Hafeez. The ball is tossed up on middle and Imam plays it to square leg and sets off for a single. The fielder takes a shy at the keepers end but there is no one to back-up the throw. 2 runs taken.
39.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Imam pushes it back to the bowler.
39.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, worked to mid-wicket.
39.3 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Down the leg side, Rahim fails to collect it and it has been wided.
39.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Imam works it to short fine leg for one.
39.1 overs (0 Run) This is worked to mid-wicket.
Mehedi Hasan is back on!
38.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! Shorter and on middle, Hafeez goes back and looks to pull but it goes off the inner half through square leg for two. 9 from this over.
38.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as Imam pushes it down to long on for one.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight back over the bowler's head! Shakib floats it up and ends up bowling it very full outside off. Imam goes with the spin and down to the long on fence.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as Hafeez guides it to the right of point.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Hafeez makes room and guides it to point.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Imam uses his feet and hits this past Shakib for one.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! This is flatter and outside off, Imam guides it down to third man for one. So once again, Mashrafe manages to come back well.
37.5 overs (0 Run) A good short one! MM really bends his back on this one. Imam looks to pull but is beaten by pace. He does have a glance, first at the square leg umpire and then at the main umpire but both have their hands down.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole this time. Imam defends it back to the bowler.
37.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy! Imam uses his feet but Mashrafe does shorten his length. Imam adjusts and lofts it over covers for a boundary. A boundary each in Mash's last two overs.
37.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one.
37.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Imam strokes it down to long on for one.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air outside off, Imam waits for the ball and guides it past point for one.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
36.4 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on the pads, Imam looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and goes on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up outside off, Hafeez comes down the track and hits it down to long off for one.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Gives it a lot of air again, Imam hits it down to long on for one.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Imam looks to reverse sweep but Shakib slows it up very much and bowls it on the pads. Imam misses and gets hit on the pads.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Hafeez pushes it to covers.
35.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Hafeez pushes it to covers.
35.4 overs (2 Runs) Great fielding! This looked like a certain boundary, the ball was outside off and Hafeez plays it to third man, but the fielder in the deep makes a great dive running to his right and saves a couple of runs for his team. The improvement in the fielding for Bangladesh in the last few years has been remarkable but today they have been disappointing.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot. The ball is fullish and pitched outside off into the slot, and Hafeez plays it over the mid-off fielder for a boundary. Hafeez is looking to get a move on here.
35.2 overs (1 Run) The ball is pitched outside off, Imam pushes it to the long on region for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle to Imam, plays it to mid-wicket.