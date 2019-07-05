34.6 overs (0 Run) This is a flighted ball on off, Hafeez strokes it to covers.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Another loopy delivery on off, Imam hits it down to long on for one.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Gives it a lot of loop again and lands it on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Imam defends it.
Shakib Al Hasan is back into the attack!
33.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Saifuddin is bowling well to the right-handers. This is fuller around off, it tails back in. Hafeez jams it out. So despite going for 6 off the first two balls, only 7 comes from the over.
33.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Hafeez works it to mid-wicket.
33.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this is worked towards backward square leg for one.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, the batter guides it to point.
33.2 overs (2 Runs) On the pads now, this is worked through square leg for two.
33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width on offer and Imam cashes in! This is wide outside off, Imam plants his front foot ahead and carves it past point for a boundary.
32.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Hafeez pushes it back to the bowler. Would have been another good over by Hasan had he not conceded the overthrow.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR OVERTHROWS! That was so needless, so very needless from Hasan! It should have been another dot. Imam comes down the track and strokes it back to the bowler. Hasan fields it and fires it back towards the other end. The throw is a wild one. Rahim dives to his left and tries to stop it but he has no chance. It goes to the third man fence.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Imam goes back and keeps it out.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Hafeez strokes it down to long on for one. He is off the mark straightaway.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is hit down to long off for one.
Mohammad Hafeez is the new man in.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! No inside edge and Azam is a goner! Three reds too. Not sure why he reviewed, maybe because he was into his 90s. Well, he takes Pakistan's sole review along with him. Saifuddin has the last laugh. He bowls a yorker on middle, Azam looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire raises the finger. Azam straightaway reviews. Time for the replays and they show that it is hitting middle and leg stump. Heartbreak for Babar as he misses out on a ton by just the 4 runs. Much-needed wicket for Bangladesh. The mammoth stand has been broken. Bangladesh will hope this is the opening they wanted.
Azam is a goner! He has been given out LBW. He has reviewed though. If no inside edge, this is plumb.
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This is on the leg side. On the pads, Azam works it past short fine leg and the ball races away to the fence.
31.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Azam is into the 90s. Pakistan are dealing in boundaries here. This is the problem for Bangladesh. Hasan is bowling tight overs but the others are leaking runs. This is shorter and around off, Azam stands tall and pushes it past cover and bags another boundary.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Saifuddin is struggling to adjust to the right hand-left hand combination here. He slips this down the leg side, Imam looks to flick but misses. Wided.
31.2 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batter, Azam looks to drive but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
31.1 overs (3 Runs) Three to start the over! On the pads, Imam works it towards deep backward square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, slides and saves a run for his side.
Mohammad Saifuddin is back into the attack.
30.6 overs (0 Run) The ball has found the edge of the bat.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, BA defends it towards point. Hasan is keeping it tight here but he is not getting support.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Imam pushes it through covers for a single.
30.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked behind square on the leg side for one.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.