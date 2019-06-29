 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:29 June 2019 18:08 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Afghanistan from Headingley, Leeds. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AFG vs PAK Latest Score

43.4 overs (1 Run) Goes back and punches it to sweeper for one.

43.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy leg spinner on middle, Shinwari slices his attempted drive to point.

43.2 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on off, it's forced down through mid on for a single.

43.1 overs (1 Run) Gets on the front foot and pushes it gently towards cover-point for a run.

42.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Zadran drives it but finds the man at cover.

42.5 overs (1 Run) Slow again on middle, Shinwari flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.

42.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance though. Full and slower on off, Shinwari looks to drive straight but does so uppishly. It goes to Shaheen but he cannot take it on full in his followthrough.

42.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shaheen misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Shinwari looks to flick but misses. It has been wided by the umpire. 17th extra of this innings.

42.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle, Shinwari nudges it to mid on.

42.2 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Good length ball outside off, Shinwari looks to drive but misses. The ball goes past the outside edge and to the keeper. That was just inches away from finding the edge of the bat.

42.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Shinwari drives it but Shadab dives to his left at point and stops the ball.

41.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Shinwari punches it to the off side and keeps the strike.

41.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Zadran gets down on one knee and reverse sweeps it to sweeper cover for one.

41.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, Zadran strikes it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.

41.3 overs (0 Run) Huge appeal for LBW but it is turned down. Tossed up leg spinner, it is very full around off, Zadran looks to sweep but misses. Big appeal follows but the umpire turns it down.

41.2 overs (1 Run) This time strokes it wide of cover and to sweeper cover for a single.

41.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Shinwari pushes it to cover.

40.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss on off, it's whipped across the line but Shadab makes a nice diving stop at mid-wicket.

40.5 overs (1 Run) Misfield! Fullish and on middle, it's pushed towards mid on where Haris Sohail misfields and gifts a run.

40.4 overs (0 Run) Four dot balls. Fullish and on middle, Samiullah keeps it out to mid-wicket.

40.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Shaheen angles in a full ball around off and gets it to straighten from there, Shinwari tries playing with a straight bat but is beaten. Reverse swing happening.

40.2 overs (0 Run) Leans forward to a full ball on off and drives it to point. A good stop there.

40.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Shaheen begins his new spell from 'round the wicket and serves a slower length ball outside off, Shinwari pushes at it and misses.

Match Reports

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Headingley, Leeds Headingley, Leeds World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Match 36
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
