39.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted and on middle, spinning in, Zadran tickles it behind square leg.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Driven towards the mid on region. No run.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Spinning down the leg side, Zadran fails to flick.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Lets the ball turn back in and then nudges it to short fine leg.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, driven to deep cover for a run.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it to covers.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Turning back in, it's worked in the gap on the leg side for one.
Shadab Khan is back on.
38.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads through square leg. One run added to the total.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Leans forward to a full ball and drives it through covers for a run. Looks for the second run but then aborts. The fielder throws the ball at the bowler's end where Wahab is not ready and doesn't like that. Gives a stare to the fielder.
38.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball close to off and cutting back in, Najibullah gets it away off the inside edge. It rolls to mid-wicket and they cross.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer around middle and leg, Najibullah ducks under it at the last moment.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, hit square of the wicket on the off side and the point fielder made a good stop.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, driven back to the bowler.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Another arm ball, landing full around off, Shinwari presses forward and defends it back from the inner half of his bat.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker arm ball on off, defended back from the crease.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Imad switches to 'round the wicket and bowls it flat and full on middle, Zadran eases it through wide mid on for one.
37.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Full and floated outside off, Najibullah chips it over the inner circle at covers for a boundary. Nicely read the field there.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Tossed up ball outside off, not spinning in, Zadran plays for the spin off his front foot and misses.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played, a bit uppish but in the gap. A low full toss on off, Zadran brings out the reverse sweep and nails it fine down to third man for a boundary.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish around leg, it's tickled down to fine leg for a run.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Shinwari pushes inside the line and edges it wide of first slip to third man. A single is taken.
The new batsman in is Samiullah Shinwari. A slip is in place.
36.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Nabi is bounced out! A well-judged catch in the deep by Mohammad Amir. Wahab digs in a short ball on middle, Nabi attempts to wheel a pull shot but gets a top edge. It flies high in the air, Amir moves across to his left from fine leg and takes a fine catch by going down low. Wahab is ecstatic as his plan to bowl short has worked. Another blow to Afghanistan. A good looking partnership of 42 runs is cut short.
36.3 overs (1 Run) A very full ball on middle is the follow-up delivery to a bouncer, Zadran drives it straight back past the bowler for a run.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Some chin music for the batsman, he lets that bouncer through to the wicket-keeper.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wahab continues to struggle with his line. Drifting down the leg side, a shade short in length, Nabi attempts to pull but misses.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Full and flighted on off, driven off the front foot to covers.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Fires in a very full ball on off, Zadran fails to dig it out and it misses the stumps by not much. Wasim has his hands on his head.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Loopy full ball landing on middle, Najibullah kneels down and reverse sweeps it neatly through backward point for a boundary.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on middle, flicked through square leg for one.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and off, driven down to mid on.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.