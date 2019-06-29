19.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle and leg, turning down, Ikram tries to work it around from the crease but misses. He is hit on the pads, Sarfaraz appeals slightly but nothing doing. A better over by Shadab, just three runs from it.
19.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce on this occasion! It's around off, Asghar initially looks to give the charge but then decides to play off the front foot. Gets beaten comprehensively by the spin.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Risky single! Asghar presses forward and pushes it with gentle hands towards covers for a quick run. Hafeez there is late in setting off and by the time he throws the ball to the keeper, Khil is well in.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full around off, Asghar draws forward and defends it to the off side.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Not a yorker but a swinging fuller length ball around middle and leg, Khil has no idea about it, tries flicking but misses and is hit on the pads.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Bumper around off, to push the batsman deep inside the crease, Ikram ducks. Will Wahab follow it up with a yorker?
18.4 overs (0 Run) Arrows in a length ball on off, Ikram defends it from the inner half of his bat.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Taps a length ball gently towards mid on for a sharp single.
Sarfaraz Ahmed comes up to have a chat with his bowler.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! Afghan is batting with positive intent and is putting away all the bad balls. Short and wide outside off, Asghar latches onto it and slaps it through point. 100 up for Afghanistan!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Quietly drops it with soft hands towards short mid-wicket and calls his partner through for a quick single. 13 from the over!
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here he goes again... Shadab serves it full and around leg, Afghan shimmies down the track and towers it over wide long on for a biggie. Shadab is under attack here.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Ikram walks forward and pushes it down to long on for a run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Probably a googly, landing full on middle, Afghan flicks it on the leg side for one.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well struck! Flighted delivery, landing full around off, Asghar comes running down the track and smashes it over extra cover for a boundary. Excellent footwork.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Too full in length on off, Asghar drives it off his front foot to covers.
Drinks break. Excellent beginning from Pakistan. They have snapped three top order wickets of Afghanistan and have the upper hand. Their pacers once again were brilliant with the new balls however they gave away a few easy runs. There is some spin on offer here and their spinners will like to nip in a few more quick wickets to break Afghanistan's batting.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce from a length around off, Ikram goes on the back foot in defense but it takes the inside edge and hits him onto the pads. Better over from Wahab!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, Khil ducks underneath it.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Puts it on a length close to off stump, Afghan plays it with an angled bat towards backward point. Waits for the fielder to dive and as soon as he fails to stop the ball, they cross for a run.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and on off, Afghan pushes it down from the crease to covers.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, at 144 kph, some extra bounce as well, Asghar fails to work it around and is hit high on the pads.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Perfect line and length this time from Wahab. Good length ball around off, skidding away with the angle, Asghar hangs his bat out and misses.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Khil flicks it towards mid-wicket, this time to the left of Hafeez. 5 from Shadab's first over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A good flick shot across the line but Hafeez makes a superb sliding stop coming across to his right from mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A full toss on middle, Ikram helps it off his pads to mid-wicket.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and strokes it to mid off.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Connects properly with his drive this time and puts it through covers for one.
And now comes the first slip. He should have been there from the start but better late than never.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged and there is no slip. Lucky boundary for Asghar. Floated leg spinner landing full outside of, Afghan tries driving through covers but it turns away to take the outside edge and runs down to third man for a boundary.