9.6 overs (0 Run) That missed the outside edge by a whisker! Quicker arm ball, full and on off, skidding away sharply, Khil draws forward to defend but misses. Just one from the over, Afghanistan are 46/2 after the first 10 overs!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter ball on middle, defended back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Almost a return catch! Floated full ball on off, Rahmat walks forward and chips it back towards the bowler. Imad stretches his right hand out but it goes wide down to long on for a run.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Muted appeal for an lbw! Arm ball on middle at 93 kph, skidding in, Shah fails to work it around and is hit on the pads. They appeal but it's going down the leg side.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full on off, Shah flicks it off his front foot but straight to mid-wicket.
Imad Wasim is back into the attack to bowl the last over of Powerplay 1. He bowled two quiet overs at the start also.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty to beat the bat! Good length ball outside off, a hint of movement there, Khil with uncertain footwork pushes inside the line and misses.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Returns to over the wicket for the left-hander. Bowls it full and on off at 140 kph, Khil gets forward and defends it back.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Angles in a length ball on middle, Shah closes the face of his bat and helps it to mid-wicket for a run.
Shaheen Afridi switches to 'round the wicket now...
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Eased away! Shaheen bowls it on the leg stump line, Rahmat shuffles across the stumps and nudges it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off at 136 kph, Rahmat defends it with the angle to the off side.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full and angling away from the batsman, Shah drives it off his front foot to covers.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and the line is straight, Rahmat works it in the gap at mid-wicket and takes a run. He will keep strike once again.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A top yorker by Amir, around off, Shah digs it out back to the bowler. Good contest.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A bit edgy this time. Good length ball on middle and off, nipping away a bit, Shah tries pushing it down with a straight bat but it takes the outer half of his bat. The ball rolls to the right of the point fielder who puts in a dive to stop it.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Just a bit short in length around off, Shah plays it down with the angle and taps it towards backward point.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Shah is on the front foot as he pushes it to short cover.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a good length around off, Rahmat defends it solidly to cover-point.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Rahmat plays it down with an angled bat to third man for a run. 7 from the over, Shaheen has been expensive but he has got two wickets to his name also.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Angling away from the batsman, on a shortish length and shooting off with good pace, Rahmat shoulders arms.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Lovely pull shot. This batsman is picking the length quite early. Short ball around off, Rahmat plays a controlled pull shot over mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quality shot! Shaheen overpitches around off, Rahmat gets on the front foot and drives it gloriously straight down the ground for a boundary. As straight as an arrow!
6.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back slightly from the previous one. It is around off, Rahmat pushes it to mid off.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Rahmat looks to drive but it comes off the upper half of his bat.
5.6 overs (0 Run) IKRAM IS SAFE! Thanks to the technology. Amir gets a length ball around off to move back in a bit, Khil tries to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Amir appeals and the umpire agrees. Ikram though quickly takes the DRS as he is confident that he has hit it. The replays roll in and in the first frame itself, a big inside edge is detected. End of yet another exciting over.
Shout for an lbw! The finger has gone up. Ikram Ali Khil immediately takes the DRS and gestures to his partner that he has edged it. Very confident look on his face. BIG INSIDE EDGE! The Ultra Edge is not even needed.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Angling into the batsman, full and around off, Khil gets forward and across before pushing it to mid on.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it full and on off, Ikram has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball on middle, Khil defends it off his back foot to the leg side.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good stop, Hafeez. Full and around off, Shah drives it down the ground and Hafeez dives across to his right from mid off to stop the racing ball. A single taken.