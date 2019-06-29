1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, angling away, Rahmat is on the back foot as he taps it down to point.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Amir invites the batsman to have a go at a fuller length outside off, Rahmat is sucked into the drive and he misses it completely. It beat the inside edge of his bat.
1.2 overs (0 Run) This time Amir takes a length ball away from the batsman with his natural angle, Shah makes a cautious leave.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Straightaway an inswinger. Full and on middle, Rahmat does well to get his bat down in time as he keeps it out safely to mid-wicket.
Mohammad Amir to operate from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (1 Run) Full and straight again, it's knocked down to long on for one. Decent start for Afghanistan, 5 from the first over.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Working the angle nicely. Imad fires in a full ball on middle, Shah tickles it in the gap at mid-wicket. The long on fielder moves across to his right to stop the ball and they take two.
0.4 over (1 Run) The line becomes too straight this time and Gulbadin flicks it through square leg and opens his account with a run.
0.3 over (0 Run) Arm ball, landing outside off and skidding in at 96 kph, Naib stays back and blocks it to the off side.
0.2 over (1 Run) Nice way to get off the mark. Safe shot down the ground. Full and on middle, Shah eases it to long on and Afghanistan are underway with a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a flighted full ball on off, Shah is on the front foot as he pushes it to covers.
Time to play the game! Out come the Afghanistan openers, Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah. Pakistan are beginning with the spin bowling of Imad Wasim. Interesting move considering they have an army of in-form pacers. Anyway, let's play. No slip, five on the off side, two on the leg side inside the circle.
The crowd is slowly building up. It is expected to be jam-packed with Pakistan playing. Time for the national anthems of both teams. Bright and sunny conditions and it's a perfect atmosphere to play the game.
Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/WK), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan (IN FOR DAWLAT ZADRAN), Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Pakistan skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed says that he would have batted first as well but toss is something not in their hand. He is confident about the form of his bowlers and backs his team to chase down the target. Wants to take one game at a time. Confirms that Wahab Riaz is fine and they are going unchanged.
Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib says it looks like a good surface and it's a warm sunny day. Reminds that they have beaten Pakistan in the warm-up game and will give their 100 percent in this match. Informs that Hamid Hassan is in the playing XI, replacing Dawlat Zadran.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the coin flip. Pakistan skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed has the coin in his hand. The Afghanistan skipper calls Tails and it comes down in his favour. AFGHANISTAN OPT TO BAT FIRST!