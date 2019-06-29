14.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball close to off stump, Ikram plays it close to his body and pushes it towards point.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Ikram goes on the back foot and taps it down to point.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer around leg, Khil ducks underneath it.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Frustrating start for Wahab. A length delivery in the channel outside off, Ikram gets on the front foot to push inside the line and it takes the outside edge. The ball runs wide of first slip and crosses the fence at third man.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another one going down the leg side, Ikram tries his best to get some free runs out of it but fails to put his bat on ball.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, Ikram cuts it off his back foot but finds the point fielder.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A gentle loosener to start the spell. Wahab slips a length ball down the leg side. Khil tries to flick but misses.
Wahab Riaz is into the attack for the first time today.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air... SAFE! Afghan is playing with fire. Wasim smartly slows down the pace of this delivery and serves it full on middle, Asghar tries to slog sweep but gets a top edge. It falls in no man's land at fine leg and the batsmen take two. 9 from the over, an eventful one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Afghan has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one is dismissed! Asghar Afghan won't die wondering. He will take on the spinners. Picks the in-drifter here, advances down the track and hammers it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and full on off, Afghan pushes it to covers and the non-striker comes out of the crease in search of a run. Returns.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and drives it through covers for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full on off, defended back off the front foot.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated and full on off, Asghar sweeps it behind square leg for a brace.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, punched to covers for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Nearly a drag on. Ikram is completely at sea against Hafeez. Fails to pick the slider again. Sticks back to play at it and it takes the inside edge. Goes through his legs to the leg side.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, firing it in, Khil gets back and somehow keeps it out at the last moment to point.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Slider on off, Khil is on the back foot in defense.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Too full in length around middle, it's quietly worked down to long leg for a couple.
Asghar Afghan is the new man in. Afghanistan are in trouble here and will hope their experienced campaigner can now take them out of it.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Soft dismissal for Shah! He is distraught and is staring down the pitch. Imad Wasim has outfoxed the batsman here. He darted a few arm balls before bowling a delivery that straightens a bit from middle and off. Rahmat tries to flick thinking it's coming into him but it doesn't and takes the leading half of his blade. The ball lobs up to short cover where Babar Azam takes the simplest of catches. A good little knock comes to an end!
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahmat gets innovative. Imad continues to dart in his arm ball. It's full and around off, Shah goes down and across before playing the paddle scoop to fine leg.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Mishit! Arm ball again, around off and skidding away, Ikram tries to flick but it takes the leading edge and goes past the diving backward point fielder for a run.
Two slips in place now.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Identical to the last delivery, once again Ikram pushes it towards the fielder at backward point.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and shorter arm ball on off, Khil stays back and taps it down towards backward point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full on middle, it's flicked through square leg for a run.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, turning away a bit, Khil decides to defend it from the crease and does so safely.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and it's cut with ease to sweeper cover for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air but the length is on the shorter side. It spins away and is cut through point for a single, 50 up for Afghanistan.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Advances down the track to a full ball on off and knocks it down to long on for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Slider on middle, from 'round the wicket, Khil gets back and works it in front of square leg for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up ball on off, too full in length, Rahmat drives it down to long on for a run.