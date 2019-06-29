34.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length outside off, Zadran defends it off his back foot.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, pulled behind square leg for a run.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run.
34.3 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, staying a bit low, Nabi tries to defend but it takes the bottom half and rolls behind to the keeper.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) Four leg byes! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Nabi fails to flick but it takes his pads and speeds away to the fine leg fence.
34.1 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on off, Nabi has played it square of the wicket on the off side. They manage to come back for the second.
Wahab Riaz is back on. He was a bit inconsistent with his lines in the first spell and would like to improve this time around.
33.6 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on off, Zadran drives it on the up but finds extra cover.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap and finds the boundary! Amir spears in a full ball on middle, Zadran whips it across the line and sends it screaming through the gap between short mid-wicket and mid on.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and on off, Zadran defends it with an angled bat to point.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! Amir digs in a short delivery and it goes well over the head of the ducking batsman.
33.3 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, tapped down from the crease through cover-point for a single.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, angling in, Najibullah swings his bat across the line and it goes off the inner half to fine leg for one.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length outside off, Najibullah taps it down with an angled bat to backward point. He has played some good shots today but has mostly found the fielders.
Drinks Break! Pakistan have bowled really well here but the assistance their spinners have got will encourage Afghanistan also. They will be looking to get to a total close to 250 as this is not an easy pitch to bat on. Mohammad Nabi holds the key here as once he settles down, he can accelerate at will. Pakistan, meanwhile will be looking to wrap up this innings under 200.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Sharp single. Back of a length ball on off, Zadran plays it to the right of the cover fielder and rushes to the other end.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one. A length ball on off, Zadran tries to tap and run but it goes quickly to cover-point and Nabi sends him back.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, punched from the back foot but the point fielder made a good diving stop.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bouncer down the leg side, Zadran gets away from the line.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, it's driven to covers.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Too full in length and outside off, Nabi tries to power it over covers but he ends up slicing it over point. Wahab runs across to his right from third man to stop the ball and the batsmen take a run.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off stump from 'round the wicket with a length ball, Nabi defends it off his back foot.
31.6 overs (0 Run) A length delivery outside off, Zadran reaches out for it and hits it to covers. This stand has moved to 17 after consuming 30 balls.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Najibullah drives but finds mid off. Not quite finding the gap here, Zadran.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery and outside off, angling away, Nabi tries to steer it through the line but it takes the outside edge and goes to third man. A single is taken.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Hangs on the back foot to a short ball and punches it to mid off.
31.2 overs (0 Run) On and around off, blocked from the crease by Nabi.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball just outside off, Najibullah runs it down to third man for a run.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Nabi stands tall inside the crease and taps it down to point.
Mohammad Nabi pulls out at the last moment. Maybe, some disturbance near the sightscreen. It's tough for a fast bowler to run in and then stop just before delivering. Shaheen will have to go back to his mark.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Excellent delivery. A good length delivery outside off, from 'round the wicket, it moves away after landing, Nabi flashes and misses.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Width there outside off, Najibullah guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
30.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Back of a length ball on off, Najibullah brings his strong bottom hand to good use, gets on top of the bounce and clobbers it behind square leg. The fine leg fielder tries his best to get around it but fails. Sarfaraz, as usual, is not impressed.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it outside off, it's driven off the front foot but straight to mid off.
30.1 overs (1 Run) A touch short and close to off, angling away, Nabi stays back and forces it to sweeper cover for a run.