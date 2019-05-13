 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

No Favourites In 2019 World Cup Due To Change In Format, Says Jonty Rhodes

Updated: 13 May 2019 15:29 IST

Jonty Rhodes feels that the round-robin playing format ensure that no team is favourite.

No Favourites In 2019 World Cup Due To Change In Format, Says Jonty Rhodes
ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales does not necessarily have any favourites. © ICC

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has said that while India has a very balanced side, the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales does not necessarily have any favourites due to the changes in the format of the upcoming competition, which will be played in a round-robin manner, where all 10 participating teams will play each other and the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals. The 1992 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was also played in a round-robin format, with nine teams participating.

"India might have the fab 15 but there are probably six other teams that might call themselves the same. There are some very strong teams in the World Cup and it will depend on the balanced 11 that they chose on the day, depending on the conditions," Rhodes said to PTI.

"India have got a lot of experience too. Even young players like (Jasprit) Bumrah, is one of the more experienced death bowlers, so from that point of view India will be fancying their chances but there are six other sides, top six.

"And I am not even talking about West Indies, who are ranked seventh. They have started to play decent 50-over cricket again and there is no team that can go into any match of the tournament as favourites. So every game is important, you need those points. The change in format has made it really wide open."

Rhodes has also stated that all-rounder Hardik Pandya to be an important cog in the Indian side, and that he needs to quickly adjust to the 50-overs format.

"Hardik Pandya's role is really important because he is coming as a batsman and a bowler and he has got the knack of taking wickets. But the key is that he needs to quickly adjust because in a T20 game you can face seven balls and bowl may be two overs and make a difference.

"But in a fifty over game if you are going to finish a game, you might have to bat from 35 overs, so that is going to be the difference. And he (Hardik) has got the temperament, he backs himself and he just has to know that he has a job to do (and) it's not about one helicopter shot. It is (about) taking a game through like a Virat Kohli and finishing the match for India."

India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Jonty Rhodes World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rhodes picked Hardik Pandya as a crucial cog for India
  • India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa
  • The 1992 World Cup was also played in a round-robin format
Related Articles
"Loved Watching Suresh Raina": Jonty Rhodes Rates Indian Fielder His All-Time Favourite
"Loved Watching Suresh Raina": Jonty Rhodes Rates Indian Fielder His All-Time Favourite
Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee And Jonty Rhodes Bond Over Indian Sweets. Watch Video
Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee And Jonty Rhodes Bond Over Indian Sweets. Watch Video
Sarfraz Ahmed Compares Fakhar Zaman To Jonty Rhodes After Brilliant Run Out. Watch Video
Sarfraz Ahmed Compares Fakhar Zaman To Jonty Rhodes After Brilliant Run Out. Watch Video
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Is A Modern Day Great, Says Jonty Rhodes
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Is A Modern Day Great, Says Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Rhodes Wins This
Jonty Rhodes Wins This 'Thali Battle' Against Dean Jones
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.