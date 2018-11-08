Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee And Jonty Rhodes Bond Over Indian Sweets. Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar, former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee And South African legend Jonty Rhodes decided to spice up their Diwali celebrations with something sweet. The cricketing veterans tasted a variety of Indian sweets with their eyes shut, and subsequently attempted to predict the name of the variety tasted. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share a video featuring the three cricketers, who pretty much were in the peak of their respecitive careers in the same era. He wrote, "Diwali is all about happiness and having sweets. @brettlee_58, @jontyrhodes8 and I enjoyed a few laughs and some mithai too. Have a safe Diwali filled with laughter, everyone."