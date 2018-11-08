 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee And Jonty Rhodes Bond Over Indian Sweets. Watch Video

Updated: 08 November 2018 21:38 IST

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share a video where he can be seen celebrating Diwali with Jonty Rhodes and Brett Lee.

Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee And Jonty Rhodes Bond Over Indian Sweets. Watch Video
Sachin shared the video on Twitter and Instagram. © Screengrab/Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee And South African legend Jonty Rhodes decided to spice up their Diwali celebrations with something sweet. The cricketing veterans tasted a variety of Indian sweets with their eyes shut, and subsequently attempted to predict the name of the variety tasted. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share a video featuring the three cricketers, who pretty much were in the peak of their respecitive careers in the same era. He wrote, "Diwali is all about happiness and having sweets. @brettlee_58, @jontyrhodes8 and I enjoyed a few laughs and some mithai too. Have a safe Diwali filled with laughter, everyone."

Earlier today, Sachin Tendulkar was reportedly alongside Prithvi Shaw while the 18-year-old was training at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai. According to several reports doing the rounds online, Tendulkar was spotted giving throw-downs to the 18-year-old batsman, who was until recently suffering from an elbow injury. Apart from Tendulkar, also present at the MIG were Prithvi's coach Prashant Shetty and Tendulkar's close friend Jagdish Chavan. Further reports reveal that Prithvi is back to his regular routine, and did not give his practice session a miss on Diwali too.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Brett Lee Jonty Rhodes Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar shared the video on social media.
  • Both Brett Lee and Jonty Rhodes have an abiding love for India.
  • "Diwali is about happiness and eating sweets," said Tendulkar.
Related Articles
Prithvi Shaw Trains With Sachin Tendulkar Ahead Of Australia Tour: Reports
Prithvi Shaw Trains With Sachin Tendulkar Ahead Of Australia Tour: Reports
Sachin Tendulkar Has A Special Birthday Message For Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar Has A Special Birthday Message For Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar A Fan Of Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar A Fan Of Virat Kohli's Cover Drives
Sachin Tendulkar Weighs In On MS Dhoni
Sachin Tendulkar Weighs In On MS Dhoni's Exclusion From India T20I Team
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Kuldeep Yadav Wish Shah Rukh Khan On His 53rd Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Kuldeep Yadav Wish Shah Rukh Khan On His 53rd Birthday
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.