India are squaring off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Champions Trophy 2025, Group A match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Over the years, the matches between India and Pakistan gave countless memorable moments to the fans. Due to the political tensions, the two teams have not played a bilateral series for more than 10 years and the only time they face each other is at international competitions. Whenever India take on Pakistan, fans around the world get glued to the TV screens to witness the high-voltage action.

Not just common people, the fever of Indo-Pak clash also caught former India skipper MS Dhoni, who celebrated his Sunday, watching the highly anticipated Champions Trophy game.

Interestingly, Dhoni was not alone as he was accompanied by famous Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. In a video posted on the Instagram of Star Sports India, the duo was seen discussing the match while sitting with some fans.

The match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy saw an erratic start for the Rohit Sharma-led side as pacer Mohammed Shami bowled five wides in the opening over.

Shami took 11 balls to complete his six-ball over, surpassing Jasprit Bumrah's nine-ball over to bowl the longest over by an Indian in the Champions Trophy.

Coincidentally, Bumrah's nine-ball over also came against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval, which India lost by 180 runs to miss out on their second tournament title.

Shami's five wides was also the most by any bowler in the opening over of the Champions Trophy. However, Tinashe Panyangara of Zimbabwe holds the record of bowling most wides (seven) in an over in the tournament.

The Indian pacer was not looking at his best and was attended by team physio on the ground during his third over, after which he went off the field for a brief period before returning later.

(With IANS Inputs)