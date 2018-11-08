Prithvi Shaw Trains With Sachin Tendulkar Ahead Of Australia Tour: Reports

Prithvi Shaw, who made an outstanding Test debut during the India-West Indies series in October, is now gearing up for India's upcoming tour of Australia by reportedly training alongside Sachin Tendulkar, at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai. According to several reports doing the rounds online, Tendulkar was spotted giving throw-downs to the 18-year-old batsman , who was until recently suffering from an elbow injury. Apart from Tendulkar, also present at the MIG were Prithvi's coach Prashant Shetty and Tendulkar's close friend Jagdish Chavan. Further reports reveal that Prithvi is back to his regular routine, and did not give his practice session a miss on Diwali too.

Before Prithvi joins the Indian team in Australia, he will represent India A against New Zealand in the first Test, which begins November 16 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

India A will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the first Test, while the second and third Test squad will be spearheaded by India's second triple-centurion Karun Nair.

India's tour of Australia, which starts November 21, comprises a three-match T20I series, a four-match Test series and a three-match ODI series.

The tour Down Under will see Virat Kohli return to the squad as captain after being rested for the T20I series against the Windies, which India have already won 2-0 under the stewardship of opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

The third and final T20I game of the tour will be held on November 11 in Chennai, where the Indian team will look forward to a convincing 3-0 whitewash.