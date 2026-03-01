It's a virtual quarter-final between India and West Indies at the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl. The winner of the match will progress to the semi-final. Yadav admitted at the toss that there was "tension and nerves" in the side. "We want to bowl first tonight. The surface looks good. It has been a chasing ground. The wicket later on becomes even better. And also with a little bit of dew, I think chasing would be a better option," Yadav said.

"Absolutely. I mean, it's already very wild. The crowd is in. Hopefully we can give them a good show tonight. (Mood in the dressing room) There will be tension. There will be nerves. But if there's no pressure, there's no fun. The mood in the camp is good. I think we ticked all the boxes in the last game. Taking that positivity into this game, I think it'll be a good one. No, we're going with the same team. Same team."

India decided to go with an unchanged XI, while West Indies made one change, bringing in Akeal Hosein for Brandon King.

Teams:

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.