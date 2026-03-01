Pakistan's T20 World Cup journey ended on Saturday after it failed to beat Sri Lanka by the required margin in a Super 8 match. The Salman Ali Agha-led side had to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 after scoring 212/8 in the first innings. However, Sri Lanka went on to score 207/6 in 20 overs. Hence, despite winning the match, Pakistan could not surpass New Zealand's net run rate in the semi-final race. (T20 World Cup: India vs West Indies Live Score)

After the match, during the press conference, Agha was asked if he would resign or be sacked from the skipper's post.

Agha just smiled and replied: "To make a decision right now would be purely emotional. We will return home, take a couple of days - perhaps two to four - and then determine the appropriate course of action."

Pakistan may have ended their T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note, but the team's overall performance in the mega event has cast a gloom over the country's cricket fraternity.

Agha was also asked about coach Mike Hesson's decision-making. The query referred to Hesson criticising former Pakistan captain Babar Azam's strike rate in the powerplay.

"Mike Hesson makes the captain and removes the captain. He has a lot of votes in the selection and a lot of opinions in the playing XI. Do you think he is dominating more and portraying you as a dummy captain?" a reporter asked.

The Pakistan star was a bit miffed. "The problem is that if I don't answer this, you will take it as disrespect. But sir, listen to me. When a team is formed, it is a team game. It is not formed by one person's decision. It is the result of the decisions of all stakeholders. Babar had a different role in this World Cup," he said.

"He was a No. 4; he had better experience. We needed a batsman who could come in the middle order, provide stability, and save us from collapse. He had a different role. And when you come to the World Cup, you define the players' roles. He had this role, and we were looking at it from that point."