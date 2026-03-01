Ahead of his side's must-win T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against India in Kolkata, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy warned that "history could repeat itself". Notably, Sammy-led West Indies had defeated India by 7 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2016 semi-final in Mumbai.



"Well, there is a saying that history could repeat itself, although it was a different venue. But it is two different teams, two teams trying to move on in the tournament. You're absolutely right," said Sammy ahead of the game.