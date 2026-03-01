On Saturday evening, just as the lights began to glow over Eden Gardens, Sourav Ganguly walked in at around 6:30 pm — calm, observant, and very much in command. Now President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, and forever “Prince of Kolkata” to the fans, Ganguly had come to oversee preparations as India trained ahead of their virtual World Cup quarter-final against West Indies cricket team. He didn't stride straight to the middle. Instead, he stood on the sidelines, quietly watching the team go through their drills. It was a familiar setting, but a different role. Soon enough, administration beckoned. He moved into the president's office — a room that once belonged to his mentor, Jagmohan Dalmiya — a space heavy with history.

Outside, cricket enthusiasts queued up in numbers, hoping for tickets, a glimpse, a word. Inside, between back-to-back interactions, Ganguly found a moment to reflect on the stakes.

“World Cup is always like this when you get to a situation where there is a must-win game,” he said, speaking from experience. Few understand knockout pressure like he does.

Then came a reality check. West Indies' famous 2016 triumph at Eden? Irrelevant.

“That doesn't have any meaning now. Both teams are good and have equal opportunity. It is a do-or-die game.”

Has India Finally Found Their Winning Mix?

The big question hovering over India: have they cracked the right combination?

Ganguly seems to think so.

“Sanju, Ishan and Abhishek are great players. We wanted a left-right combination and Team India has got it.”

Balance. Variety. Flexibility. In modern white-ball cricket, those details often decide big nights.

And What About the Caribbean Power?

The West Indies arrive with reputation — and muscle. A batting line-up stacked with power hitters capable of flipping a match in a handful of overs.

And Ganguly knows some of them closely. As coach of the Pretoria Capitals in the SA T20 league, he has worked with players like Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford and Roston Chase.

“I gave them tips to play in SA. Not in Eden Gardens,” he smiled. “Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase are great players. West Indies is overall a good side… but India has equally formidable power hitters — maybe more.”

Before heading off to host a dinner for invited media by the Cricket Association of Bengal, Ganguly left one final thought hanging in the Kolkata air:

“This will be a high-scoring game.”

At Eden, that usually means one thing — the team that bats big on Sunday night may just walk away with the World Cup dream intact.