India Predicted XI vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: India face West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal clash with the winner qualifying for the T20 World Cup semifinal in Kolkata on Sunday. Both teams have 2 points from 2 matches and they will both come into the match with dreams of reaching the Top 4 in the competition. South Africa have already booked their semis spot but a loss against Zimbabwe can present a chance to both West Indies and India to top the group. India lost their first Super 8 match against the Proteas but bounced back brilliantly with a massive win against Zimbabwe.

The match saw the co-hosts make multiple changes to their playing XI but such drastic decisions are not expected on Sunday.

Sanju Samson is expected to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma in a move that worked well for India in the previous match. The right-left combination gave India their best opening partnership of the tournament till now and as a result, Ishan Kishan is expected to continue batting at No. 3.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will look to lead by example with Tilak Varma resuming his new role at No. 5. The youngster struggled to score runs at No. 3 in the competition but a change in batting position worked well for him as he slammed an explosive 44 off just 16 deliveries.

Coming to the all-rounders, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel are expected to retain their positions in the team. Rinku Singh, who recently lost his father, rejoined the team after his funeral but is not expected to be included in the side as India may look to continue with the winning combination.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are expected to the pace options for India while Varun Chakravarthy will most likely play as the specialist spinner.

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh