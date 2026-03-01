The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight game in Pallekele on Saturday was a perfect nail-biter. The Lankans needed 28 runs to win off the final over, which was being bowled by Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi. While many had ruled out a Sri Lankan victory, their captain Dasun Shanaka nearly pulled off an unbelievable win. The match went down to the wire, with the final ball deciding the winner. Shanaka started the over with a four and then smashed Shaheen for a hat-trick of sixes. Shaheen bowled a wide yorker on the fifth delivery and followed it with a similar one.

Shanaka felt the last delivery was wide on the off side, so he let it go. The Sri Lankan captain seemed right, but the umpire thought otherwise. He declared it a legal ball. The decision saw Pakistan win the game by a narrow margin of five runs.

Fans on social media lashed out at the umpiring on the final ball of the game. They felt that it was a wide ball and that the umpire's decision was wrong.

Robbed why not. This should've been a wide. Poor Umpiring .... umpires truly rob sri lanka today... that was a 100% wide.



In such an important game a clear wide ball wasn't given wide, then SL would've needed 4 runs and that's quite possible. pic.twitter.com/WznaQ75LKb — Md. Abdullah (@mda524360) February 28, 2026

Drama at its peak in the #T20WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/YxkOgm2FCQ — Ankit Malik (@ankitmalik22) February 28, 2026

How could the umpire not consider it a wide ball! It saved Pakistan from a defeat and Shaheen from a lifetime humiliation! The PREMIER FAST BOWLER would have conceded 28 runs in the last over! He needs to take a break and work on his fitness and basics. #PAKvsSL #ICCT20WORLDCUP pic.twitter.com/OUpgkOSgq1 — Rana Ahmad Shaheed (@RAhmadshaheed) February 28, 2026

Umpire gifted this one to Pakistan... what a shame..!! #PAKvsSL #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/lPdIKIBBi2 — Extraa Cover (@ExtraaaCover) February 28, 2026

It's high time to introduce DRS for wide/no ball calls in international matches also. pic.twitter.com/iMVJPQuyqX — Selfless (@SelflessCricket) February 28, 2026

After the game, Shanaka said he could have taken Sri Lanka home. "It was that close of a game where I could have finished it. But yeah, unfortunate. Well bowled to Shaheen," he said in the post-match presentation.

The match was inconsequential for Sri Lanka from a semi-final perspective, as they had already been eliminated from the tournament before the game.

"It's been a tough campaign for us. We had a few injuries. I want to say sorry to all the fans because unfortunately, we fell down because of those injuries. Otherwise, we could have probably made it to a semifinal," Shanaka admitted.

"Missing two key bowlers was a big loss. At times of a World Cup, you need your players to be there. It affects the strength and the mentality," he explained.