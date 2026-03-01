India look to book their spot in the T20 World Cup semifinals as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side take on West Indies in a crucial Super 8 match in Kolkata on Sunday. It will be a virtual quarterfinal match at the Eden Gardens with the winner moving into the Top 4 of the competition. Both India and West Indies have 2 points from 2 matches with West Indies slightly ahead on Net Run Rate (NRR). India were handed a massive setback after their loss against South Africa but they bounced back with a win over Zimbabwe in the Super 8s. On the other hand, West Indies made a solid start to their Super 8 campaign with a win against Zimbabwe but a heavy defeat against South Africa proved to be a major roadblock.

While the winner of the match is guaranteed a spot in the semifinals, a washout can complicate the situation quite a bit. If the match is abandoned for any reason, West Indies will move to the semifinals due to their superior NRR while India will be eliminated.

South Africa take on Zimbabwe in their final Super 8 match and if the Proteas suffer a heavy defeat, the winner of the match between India and West Indies can end up topping the group. In that case, that team will take on New Zealand in the semifinal while the runners-up of this group will face England.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson