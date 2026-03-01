South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: In an inconsequential game, South Africa take on Zimbabwe at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. This will be the last Super Eight match for both teams. While the Proteas have already advanced to the semi-finals, Zimbabwe were knocked out after losing two matches on the trot. The Aiden Markram-led side is unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won six out of six. In the Super Eight stage, South Africa outplayed India by 76 runs and then crushed West Indies by nine wickets. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, were thrashed by India and West Indies by big margins. (Live Scorecard)