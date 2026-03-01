Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: While the Proteas have already advanced to the semi-finals, Zimbabwe were knocked out after losing two matches on the trot.
South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: In an inconsequential game, South Africa take on Zimbabwe at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. This will be the last Super Eight match for both teams. While the Proteas have already advanced to the semi-finals, Zimbabwe were knocked out after losing two matches on the trot. The Aiden Markram-led side is unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won six out of six. In the Super Eight stage, South Africa outplayed India by 76 runs and then crushed West Indies by nine wickets. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, were thrashed by India and West Indies by big margins. (Live Scorecard)
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Updates
Final Super 8 hurdle - This penultimate Super 8 clash is a vital psychological battle. For South Africa, it is an opportunity to sustain an impeccable winning streak and cement their status as the favorites heading into the knockouts. For Zimbabwe, it is a final chance to salvage some pride in the Super 8s. Toss and team news to follow ...
Zimbabwe’s battle for balance and redemption - After a fairytale start as giant-killers, Zimbabwe has faced a harsh reality check in the Super 8s, particularly with a bowling attack that surrendered massive totals to India and the West Indies. To stand a chance against their neighbours, the Chevrons must find reliable support for Brian Bennett, whose extraordinary batting has lacked a secondary protagonist. The onus falls on seasoned campaigners like Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava to tighten their lines.
The Proteas’ pursuit of invincibility - South Africa arrives at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the tournament's gold standard, carrying an unblemished record and clinical momentum under Aiden Markram’s leadership. With a semi-final berth already secured, the Proteas must be focused on refining their unplayable bowling unit. Specifically, they will be looking for Kagiso Rabada to rediscover his most lethal form to complement the searing pace of Lungi Ngidi and the precision of Corbin Bosch. The batting remains equally formidable, anchored by Markram’s brilliance and the resurging confidence of Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, though the team may use this fixture to test their bench depth.
Clash of the neighbours - Hello and welcome to the fans for this penultimate Super 8 encounter. A dominant, undefeated South African side is looking to polish their clinical form ahead of the semi-finals. At the same time, a resilient Zimbabwean team seeks to reclaim their reputation as a giant-killer. As the Proteas aim to maintain their flawless tournament record, the Chevrons are fighting for pride and a strong finish in what promises to be an intense battle between two neighbouring rivals.
... MATCHDAY ...
A clash of contrasting fortunes - The stage is set in India for an enticing Super 8 encounter that features two teams on completely different trajectories. Zimbabwe, the giant killers of the group stages who famously toppled Australia and Sri Lanka, are desperate to recapture their lost magic after a bruising Super 8 phase. On the other side stands a clinical and undefeated South African side that has looked virtually untouchable, moving through the tournament with the poise of champions-in-waiting. While the Proteas are fine-tuning their engines for the semi-finals, the Chevrons are fighting for pride, hoping to prove that their early-tournament brilliance wasn't just a flash in the pan. The tale of two countries - Zimbabwe's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign has been a story of drastic contrasts following their shift from Sri Lanka to India. The Chevrons were the sensation of the group stages in Sri Lanka, where they topped Group B with statement victories over giants Australia and Sri Lanka. However, since landing in India for the Super 8s, their momentum has evaporated. The bowling unit has struggled significantly on Indian tracks, conceding over 500 runs across just two games. Interestingly, in both these high-scoring defeats, skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first, a strategy that has backfired as their bowlers failed to stem the flow of runs. Bennett's lone stand - While the bowling has faltered, the batting has shown flashes of resilience, primarily through the blade of Brian Bennett. The young opener has been in sensational form, recently smashing a defiant 97 unbeaten against India to bring his tournament tally to a staggering 277. Despite his heroics, he lacks consistent support from the other end. For Zimbabwe to be competitive against a powerhouse like South Africa, the rest of the batting order must step up, and the bowling attack, led by Blessing Muzarabani, needs to find a way to tighten their lines and lengths to avoid another massive total. Dominant Proteas - South Africa enters this contest as the only undefeated team remaining, having already secured their spot in the semi-finals. They have been the clinical team to beat, with multiple match-winners like Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock clicking in unison. The Proteas appear to have no glaring weaknesses, playing with a level of control that makes them the overwhelming favorites. This match serves as a crucial tune-up for them to maintain their winning rhythm before the knockout stages. Form (Last 5 completed T20Is, most recent first) - Zimbabwe - LLWWW | South Africa - WWWWW. Rabada’s quest for rhythm - The one minor concern for the South African camp has been the form of Kagiso Rabada. While the rest of the pace battery has looked locked in, Rabada has been slightly searching for his best touch. He showed positive signs in the last game against the West Indies, picking up 2/22. South Africa will be hoping for another strong spell from their champion pacer to ensure he is at his peak for the semi-finals. For Zimbabwe, the task is monumental as they will need to play out of their skins, with everything riding on Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett, to even challenge the high-flying Proteas.