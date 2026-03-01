South Africa ended their Super Eights campaign unbeaten after thrashing Zimbabwe by five wickets in their last Super 8 fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Chasing a modest target of 154, the Proteas encountered some hiccups early on, losing their first three wickets inside the powerplay. Quinton de Kock fell to Sikandar Raza in the first over, and the Zimbabwean skipper struck again in his next, bowling Aiden Markram for just four. Ryan Rickelton played a few big shots but departed in the sixth over after scoring 31 off 22 balls.

David Miller joined Dewald Brevis at the crease, and the pair added 50 runs for the fourth wicket before Blessing Muzarabani broke the stand in the 10th over. Miller made 22 off 16 deliveries, hitting two fours and two sixes.

Brevis was in destructive form, smashing four sixes and two fours in a 42 off just 18 balls before he too was dismissed by Raza.

Tristan Stubbs (21 not out off 24) and George Linde (30 not out off 21) guided South Africa home comfortably with 13 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe, who were unbeaten in the league stage, ended their campaign with three consecutive losses in the Super Eights.

Earlier, Zimbabwe struggled to post a competitive total after opting to bat first. Early breakthroughs from South African pacers, including Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortje, kept the batters on the back foot, with skipper Sikandar Raza providing the lone resistance through a fluent 73-run knock.

Zimbabwe lost opener Tadiwanashe Marumani in the second over when Maphaka bowled him for just seven.

In the fifth over, Nortje removed Brian Bennett for 15 off 13 balls. Zimbabwe reached 45/2 at the end of the powerplay.

In the ninth over, George Linde dismissed Dion Myers for 11 off 16, and Zimbabwe moved to 80/3 at the halfway mark.

Raza reached his first fifty of the tournament in 29 balls during the 13th over. Zimbabwe were 110/5 at the end of the 15th.

Maphaka returned in the 17th over to remove the dangerous Raza, who scored a superb 73 off 43 balls, including eight fours and two sixes.

A late unbeaten 26 off 20 from Clive Madande, featuring three fours, helped Zimbabwe reach 153/7 in 20 overs.

South Africa's bowlers shared the wickets: George Linde (1/22), Kwena Maphaka (2/21), Lungi Ngidi (1/29), Anrich Nortje (1/29), and Corbin Bosch (2/40).

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe 153/7 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 73, Clive Madande 26; Kwena Maphaka 2/21)

South Africa 154/5 in 17.5 overs (Dewald Brevis 42, George Linde 30*; Sikandar Raza 3/29)