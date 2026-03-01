West Indies batter Rovman Powell became the first-ever player from his side to reach the landmark of 150 sixes. Rovman reached this milestone during his side's must-win Super Eight T20 World Cup clash against India at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, scoring a quickfire 34* in 19 balls, with three fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 178. Powell, with 150 exact sixes, overtook former WI batter Nicholas Pooran, who smacked 149 sixes in his 106-match career. He is WI's second-highest run-getter in the format, with 2,261 runs in 117 matches and 103 innings at an average of 25.98, with a strike rate of 141.84, including a century and 10 fifties.

Pooran (2,275 runs in 106 matches and 97 innings at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 136.39, with 13 fifties and a best score of 98) is the leading run-getter for WI.

In this T20 World Cup so far, Powell has made 149 runs in six innings at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 147.52, with a fifty to his name.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Roston Chase (40 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Shai Hope (32 in 33 balls, with three fours and a six) put on an opening stand of 68 runs for first wicket, but WI slipped to 119/4 in 14.1 overs, despite a fiery cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (27 in 12 balls, with a four and two sixes). It was the pair of Jason Holder (37* in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Powell (34* in 19 balls, with three fours and two sixes) who put on a fiery stand of 76 runs in 35 balls, taking WI to 195/4 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/36 in four overs) was India's leading bowler, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya dropping a spell of 1/40 in four overs each.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)