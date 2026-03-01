Eden Gardens in Kolkata was primed for a thrilling contest on Sunday, and it certainly delivered. The India vs West Indies virtual quarter-final turned into a battle of grit. West Indies were slow off the blocks but managed to keep their wickets intact. It wasn't until the ninth over that Varun Chakravarthy provided India their first breakthrough, as West Indies reached 82/1 at the halfway stage of their must-win T20 World Cup clash.

The real magic unfolded in the 12th over when Jasprit Bumrah struck twice. First it was Shimron Hetmyer, then Roston Chase. The dismissal of Hetmyer came off a short-of-length delivery that angled across the left-hander. Hetmyer attempted a slog across the line and inside-edged it to Sanju Samson. He reviewed immediately after umpire Chris Gaffaney raised the finger. UltraEdge showed a spike and the decision stood. However, Hetmyer was visibly unhappy, signalling that there was a gap between bat and ball. Even West Indies coach Darren Sammy appeared displeased.

Jasprit Bumrah such an outstanding bowler.



He tooks 2 wickets in single over including Shimron Hetmyer. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/UBevPsxEKQ — Anant (@ImAnant_45) March 1, 2026

Bumrah then surprised Roston Chase (40 off 25 balls; 5 fours, 1 six) with a short ball and had the West Indies batter caught by Suryakumar Yadav at cover.

In the 13th over, Sherfane Rutherford had a close shave when a powerful hit burst through a leaping Tilak Varma's hands for a six off Axar Patel. But Pandya had him caught behind for 14 in the 15th over.

Jason Holder (6 batting) was accompanied by Rovman Powell batting on 3 at the end of 15 overs.

Earlier, Chakravarthy had cleaned up West Indies skipper Shai Hope on the third ball of his first over-and the ninth of the innings-as India tried to contain the Caribbean batters after missing a couple of early chances in the first five overs.

Hope scored 32 off 33 balls, hitting three fours and a six.

In the sixth over, Roston Chase drove Axar Patel through the covers for a boundary and followed it with another towards backward square leg, taking West Indies to 45/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Chase was batting on 38 off 22 balls (5 fours, 1 six), while Hetmyer was unbeaten on 9 off 5 deliveries (1 six) at the other end