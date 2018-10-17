 
Watch: Prithvi Shaw, Mohammed Siraj Exchange Words During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Updated: 17 October 2018 18:20 IST

Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Siraj were involved in a verbal exchange during the semi-final clash between Mumbai and Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

Prithvi Shaw recently made his debut in the first Windies Test in Rajkot © File Photo

After Rohit Sharma's controversial catch during the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final ruffled some feathers, Team India's young guns Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Siraj entertained viewers with some on-pitch banter. Siraj and Shaw can be seen exchanging words in a video posted on Twitter -- hopefully pleasant ones -- during the ninth over of the Mumbai innings. The Mumbai side, led by Shreyas Iyer, won the semi-final by a 60-run margin through the VJD method.

In the video, Siraj can be seen testing 18-year-old Shaw, who became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut in the first Windies Test in Rajkot, with a variety of deliveries.

In the semi-final held in Bengaluru, Hyderabad won the toss and batted first, posting a 247-run target for Mumbai. Rohit Rayudu scored a century to help bring Hyderabad in a dominant position.

In response, Mumbai got off to an impressive start as openers Shaw and Rohit Sharma ensured a constant flow of runs. After the match was affected by rain, Mumbai made it to the final of the List A tournament after the VJD rain rule was applied.

The second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be held between Delhi and Jharkhand on October 18. The final will be held on October 20.

Comments
Topics : Prithvi Shaw Mohammed Siraj Rohit Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • 18-year-old Prithvi gave a good start to Mumbai against Hyderabad
  • Mumbai won the match by 60 runs
  • The second sem-final will be held between Delhi and Jharkhand on Oct 18
